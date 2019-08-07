Amy Hart ‘Dating’ Love Island Co-Star Marvin Brooks? Casa Amor Star Growing Close To Air Hostess After Supporting Her Through Curtis Pritchard Heartache

Amy Hart is apparently growing close to Marvin Brroks. Picture: Getty / Marvin Brooks/Instagram

Amy Hart has seemingly grown close to fellow Love Island star Marvin Brooks.

Amy Hart had a turbulent few weeks in the Love Island villa, but after deciding to leave following her split from Curtis Pritchard the air hostess has turned things around and fully moved on from any heartache.

However, the blonde bombshell may have found happiness once again, in the form of island co-star Marvin Brooks, who was in the villa for just a few days after arriving in Casa Amor.

Amy apparently turned to Marvin for support following her split from Curtis and he has been supportive of her ever since.

Marvin Brooks entered Casa Amor but only stayed in the villa for a short time. Picture: ITV2

A source told the tabloids: "Marv has got a lot of chat, but deep down he can be quite shy when it comes to the ladies. He's not the loudest one in the group and lets his pals usually take charge with it comes to the girls.

"He likes Amy but he's still a bit scarred from his Amber rejection. He's a true gent and he doesn't want to mess things up, but just take things slow as they are so close right now and have been supporting each other since they came out of the show."

Marvin was briefly coupled up with Amber Gill in the villa, but she dumped him after just a few days.

Since he was booted from the villa, Marvin and Amy have frequently been in touch and she even shared a tribute post to him on Instagram on his 30th birthday.

She wrote: “Happy 30th Birthday to my mainmanmarv [heart] wouldn’t have got through the last 5 weeks without you.”

After the Love Island reunion, where Amy was quizzed by Caroline Flack about her split from Curtis – while he and Maura Higgins were sat next to her – Marvin took to social media to gush about his pal.

He wrote alongside a snap of them together: “Firstly how stunning did @amyhartxo look last night?!! Then the way she handled the situation last night! I’m so proud of you.”

However, when Amy was quizzed on the dating rumours on the reunion show, she insisted the pair are just good friends.

And when Marvin celebrated his 30th on Tuesday night with fellow islanders Joanna Chimonides, Dennon Lewis, Nabila Badda, Stevie Bradley and George Rains, Amy was noticeably absent from his Instagram Stories as she spent the evening in Norwich watching the theatre production of Matilda.

