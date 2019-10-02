WATCH: Love Island's Amber Gill Was Brought Pancakes By Tyler, The Creator & Everyone's Confused

Amber Gill was brought pancakes by Tyler, The Creator. Picture: Instagram @amberrosegill

The 2019 Love Island champion just had everyone confused posting a video of Tyler The Creator hand delivering her breakfast in Miami.

Love Island's Amber Gill has just you never know what life is going to throw at you after leaving the villa after being brought breakfast by Tyler, The Creator, who literally delivered pancakes in his hand to her, leaving everyone on Instagram asking just WTF is going on?!

Having been flown out to Miami to shoot the latest campaign for her million pound MissPap clothing deal, Amber was in her hotel having breakfast when the rapper approached her table and presented a pancakes to her with his bare hand.

She wrote to her 2.8 million Insta followers: "He just presented me with this at breakfast with his bare hands...life just gets weirder" as Tyler stood there looking very guilty of the whole thing.

Fans took to Twitter to shout about how happy they are the star is living her best life since she was savagely dumped by her co-star and ex, Greg O'Shea, by text last month.

One person wrote, "Amber Gill is busy having breakfast's with Tyler the Creator. When a b*tch said she don't lose. SHE DON'T MF LOSE."

Amber Gill is busy having breakfast's with Tyler the Creator. When a bitch said she don't lose. SHE DON'T MF LOSE. — person of carli (@carlismith_) October 2, 2019

Need to know more about how Amber Gill came to be offered a pancake by Tyler the Creator pic.twitter.com/mvnTp3s5cj — Valerie Loftus Hall 👻 (@valerieloftus) October 1, 2019

Others thought that the maddest celebrity pairing they'd hear about this week was rumours of Adele & Skepta dating, but Amber and Tyler may actually take the gold medal, with another writing, "I thought Adele x skepta would be the maddest crossover I saw today..here we are."

I thought Adele x skepta would be the maddest crossover I saw today..here we are https://t.co/Vwr79UsYWc — Josh Adeyoju (@JAdeyoju) October 1, 2019

Tyler is BFFs with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kanye West and the whole A-lister Hollywood crew, so needless to say people were a little confused at how he knew who Amber was- but hey, who's to say Love Island fever hasn't spread across the pond?!

One explanation could be the fact he recently brought his tour over to the UK and performed in the O2 Brixton, with a host of famous faces in attendance, or perhaps he just delivered the pancakes because he liked the look of the Geordie star?

Amber Gill posts BTS shots of latest MissPap campaign. Picture: Instagram @amberrosegill

Amber kept fans updated with behind the scenes shots of her starring in the latest campaign for her collab', and TBH we're not in the least bit surprised Tyler wanted to show his affection towards her, because she is slaying!

