Love Island Finalists Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Have Viewers In Tears At Their Romantic Speeches

29 July 2019, 21:55

Amber and Greg's Love Island speeches melted hearts
Amber and Greg's Love Island speeches melted hearts. Picture: ITV2

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s Love Island final tweets had viewers in tears.

The Love Island final has been an emotional rollercoaster, and Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea made sure to wrap up the series by making us all cry one last time.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

As they made their declarations of love for one another, Greg had Amber beaming as he read out the poem he’d written about how they’d met on their intimate first date and how he wanted her to teach him her signature dance move.

Amber then rounded off her speech with “this ice queen is melting” and couldn’t contain the smile on her face.

The heart-melting moment had fans tearing up, with thousands flooding Twitter to express their emotion.

“What an absolute gentleman please give Greg and Amber that 50k!” One person tweeted, as another said: “I’m obsessed with Amber and Greg GOALS!”

Amber even wore the shamrock charm necklace Greg’s mum gifted her the day before in the villa.

When the contestants were reunited with their parents, Greg’s mum handed her potential future daughter-in-law the gift to thank her for putting a smile on her son’s face.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Our Love Island 2019 winners.

Love Island Winning Couple: Amber Gill & Greg O'Shea Are Crowned King & Queen Of 2019 Series
Caroline looks stunning during tonight's final.

Love Island Viewers Go Wild For Caroline Flack’s Live Final Dress
The final takes place on Monday night.

Who Is The Favourite Love Island Couple To Win? Latest Bookies Odds Revealed
How much money do the Love Island winners receive?

What Do The Love Island 2019 Winners Get? Prize Money And Twist Details Revealed
What time is the Love Island finale on and how long is the episode?

What Time Is The Love Island Final On & How Long Is Tonight's Episode?

Hot On Capital

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Coupled Up With Amber Gill
Amber Gill's curly locks have become her trademark style

Amber Gill With Straight Hair Stuns Fans As Her BFF Shares Unrecognisable Snap Of Love Island Finalist
Love Island fans can predict the winner based on previous series' finals

How The Love Island 2019 Winner Can Be Predicted Before It’s Announced By Caroline Flack On ITV2
James Charles posts receipts of some of the biggest names in showbiz

James Charles Just Posted His Instagram DM's With Shawn Mendes & We're Shook

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande hints she and Taylor Swift may have collaborated

Ariana Grande Drops Major Clue That She & Taylor Swift Have A Song On The Way

Ariana Grande

Anna goes in on Jordan during Aftersun meet up

WATCH: Anna & Jordan Have ANOTHER Huge Row During First Meeting Since Love Island

More Movies & TV News

Anton's mum has released a song called 'Razor Rap'

WATCH: Love Island's Anton's Mum Has Released A Rap About Shaving His Bum
Love Island's Joe Garratt dated Vick Hope whilst milking a goat

WATCH: Love Island’s Joe Garratt Takes Vick Hope On A Date In Casa Capital
Dani Dyer returned to Love Island to give back her crown

WATCH: Dani Dyer Breaks Into The Love Island Villa To Return Her Crown To 2019's Winner
Dani Dyer took over a plane's tannoy for a special announcement

WATCH: Reigning Queen Of Love Island Dani Dyer Takes Over Mallorca Flight’s Tanoy En Route To Casa Capital
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?