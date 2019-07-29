Love Island Finalists Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Have Viewers In Tears At Their Romantic Speeches

Amber and Greg's Love Island speeches melted hearts. Picture: ITV2

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s Love Island final tweets had viewers in tears.

The Love Island final has been an emotional rollercoaster, and Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea made sure to wrap up the series by making us all cry one last time.

As they made their declarations of love for one another, Greg had Amber beaming as he read out the poem he’d written about how they’d met on their intimate first date and how he wanted her to teach him her signature dance move.

Amber then rounded off her speech with “this ice queen is melting” and couldn’t contain the smile on her face.

The heart-melting moment had fans tearing up, with thousands flooding Twitter to express their emotion.

“What an absolute gentleman please give Greg and Amber that 50k!” One person tweeted, as another said: “I’m obsessed with Amber and Greg GOALS!”

Amber and Greg are the KING AND QUEEN of the villa 2019 end of #LoveIsland — loz 🖤 (@laurenxphipps) July 29, 2019

I knew as soon as Greg said he’d written a poem rather than a speech that I’d voted for the right couple to win amber and Greg ARE MY winners #loveisland — tasha (@tashaworgannn) July 29, 2019

Greg’s poem!🥰🥰🥰 Amber calling herself an ice queen that’s melting in her speech!🥺🥺🥺 MY WINNERS!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #LoveIsland — MAGDARLING (@MAGDArlingW) July 29, 2019

Amber even wore the shamrock charm necklace Greg’s mum gifted her the day before in the villa.

When the contestants were reunited with their parents, Greg’s mum handed her potential future daughter-in-law the gift to thank her for putting a smile on her son’s face.

