Love Island Winners Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Can Now Charge £10k For Instagram Posts

1 August 2019, 16:36

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea can now charge £10k for an Instagram post
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea can now charge £10k for an Instagram post. Picture: ITV2 / Greg O'Shea/Instagram

Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill are set to be hugely successful after winning Love Island 2019.

Love Island winners Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill thrilled the nation when Caroline Flack confirmed they’d been crowned king and queen of the ITV2 series, scooping the £50k prize in the process.

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On

Greg and Amber split the prize money, but they’re set to make millions just from the following they’ve gained on Instagram – according to industry sources.

An insider told the tabloids: “They will have a golden 12 months and the aim will be of them to make more than a million each in that time.

“If they don’t break the £1 million mark then they are being badly advised. They should be picking up £10,000 per post because once the new series comes around that figure will drop to £1,000 or even less.”

For those who were booted out early on in the competition and have a few thousand followers, the expert added “they’re looking at £200 or £300 a post – or even just some free stuff and no payment.”

Meanwhile, Amber is expected to sign a deal with a clothing line worth £250,000, within the week.

The beauty therapist and her beau Greg have already revealed what they’ll spend their prize money on.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, the 'surprise' winners said they were so shocked to have won that the money didn't even cross their minds, with Greg saying they'll 'probably invest it, or something boring.”

Amber, however admitted she'll “definitely get at least one designer item and then I’ll save the rest.”

They also made the huge confession they’re now exclusive, with Greg confirming: "I don’t think it’s in our nature to see other people...we’re both very loyal and we’re definitely only going to be seeing each other."

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds have also recently revealed they’ve finally swapped phone numbers after returning to the UK, while Curtis Pritchard is set to meet Maura Higgins' family.

