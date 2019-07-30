Love Island Winners Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea ‘In Lockdown’ As They’re Prepared For The Outside World

30 July 2019, 12:36

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are said to be in “lockdown” before they return home from Love Island.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea had the nation declaring we’ve “finally done something right” when the couple were announced as the king and queen of the ITV2 reality series, and the duo looked ecstatic as their title was revealed.

Maura Higgins's Reaction To Amber & Gregg's Love Island Win Has Confused Some People

However, after scooping the £50k prize on Monday 29 July the pair are yet to return home as they’re apparently being prepared for their new lives outside of the villa.

ITV bosses put a detailed aftercare plan in process for all islanders this year, meaning Greg and Amber must spend 24 hours “in lockdown” following their win as they’re prepped for their new level of fame.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea are apparently being prepared for life on the outside
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea are apparently being prepared for life on the outside. Picture: ITV2

All the finalists will undergo an intense day of training in a secret location in Mallorca according to the tabloids, while they’re given “bespoke sessions” on adjusting to life, including advice from a financial expert and someone on hand to ask any questions they might have about their new life.

A source said: “Bosses are leaving no stone unturned this year. Whereas the first day of freedom after the villa was historically a free-for-all, they are now making everyone stay put and have a ‘down day’ with bespoke sessions.”

All of the islanders will also have to undergo a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return to the UK.

Bosses will also provide 14 months of “proactive contact” so islanders can reach out for advice whenever they need it.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea scooped the £50k prize
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea scooped the £50k prize. Picture: ITV2

Amber and Greg were crowned the winners of Love Island after the beauty therapist spent eight weeks in the villa and the rugby player entered in the last two.

The new reality TV star had a tumultuous time in the villa, after her partner of four weeks Michael Griffiths dumped her for Joanna Chimonides when she returned from Casa Amor.

However, when Amber was announced the winner Michael had only kind words for his former flame, saying she “deserves” the title.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Love Island News

Sophie Gradon's mum penned a heartbreaking letter about her daughter's death

Love Island Star Sophie Gradon’s Mum Pens Emotional Letter To ITV In Response To CEO’s Comments About Daughter's Death
Maura Higgins' reaction to Greg & Amber's win has some people confused

Maura Higgins's Reaction To Amber & Gregg's Love Island Win Has Confused Some People
Michael Griffiths said Amber Gill 'deserved' her win

Michael Griffiths Congratulates Amber Gill On Love Island Win With Heartfelt Message
Our Love Island 2019 winners.

Love Island Winning Couple: Amber Gill & Greg O'Shea Are Crowned King & Queen Of 2019 Series
Amber and Greg's Love Island speeches melted hearts

Love Island Finalists Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Have Viewers In Tears At Their Romantic Speeches

Hot On Capital

What is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's net worth?

What Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Net Worth? Little Mix's Wealth Revealed In Rich List

News

Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 UK Tour: Tickets, Dates and Latest News

Little Mix

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello live their music video for the day

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Literally Lived The Señorita Music Video During Romantic Day In Miami

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes explained why he left the stage during his Q&A

Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Off Stage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

AJ Tracey has asked for a collaboration with Dua Lipa

WATCH: AJ Tracey Makes A Plea To Dua Lipa For A Collaboration

More Movies & TV News

How much money do the Love Island winners receive?

What Do The Love Island 2019 Winners Get? Prize Money And Twist Details Revealed
What time is the Love Island finale on and how long is the episode?

What Time Is The Love Island Final On & How Long Is Tonight's Episode?
Anna goes in on Jordan during Aftersun meet up

WATCH: Anna & Jordan Have ANOTHER Huge Row During First Meeting Since Love Island
Anton's mum has released a song called 'Razor Rap'

WATCH: Love Island's Anton's Mum Has Released A Rap About Shaving His Bum
Love Island's Joe Garratt dated Vick Hope whilst milking a goat

WATCH: Love Island’s Joe Garratt Takes Vick Hope On A Date In Casa Capital