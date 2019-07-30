Love Island Winners Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea ‘In Lockdown’ As They’re Prepared For The Outside World

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are said to be in “lockdown” before they return home from Love Island.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea had the nation declaring we’ve “finally done something right” when the couple were announced as the king and queen of the ITV2 reality series, and the duo looked ecstatic as their title was revealed.

However, after scooping the £50k prize on Monday 29 July the pair are yet to return home as they’re apparently being prepared for their new lives outside of the villa.

ITV bosses put a detailed aftercare plan in process for all islanders this year, meaning Greg and Amber must spend 24 hours “in lockdown” following their win as they’re prepped for their new level of fame.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea are apparently being prepared for life on the outside. Picture: ITV2

All the finalists will undergo an intense day of training in a secret location in Mallorca according to the tabloids, while they’re given “bespoke sessions” on adjusting to life, including advice from a financial expert and someone on hand to ask any questions they might have about their new life.

A source said: “Bosses are leaving no stone unturned this year. Whereas the first day of freedom after the villa was historically a free-for-all, they are now making everyone stay put and have a ‘down day’ with bespoke sessions.”

All of the islanders will also have to undergo a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return to the UK.

Bosses will also provide 14 months of “proactive contact” so islanders can reach out for advice whenever they need it.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea scooped the £50k prize. Picture: ITV2

Amber and Greg were crowned the winners of Love Island after the beauty therapist spent eight weeks in the villa and the rugby player entered in the last two.

The new reality TV star had a tumultuous time in the villa, after her partner of four weeks Michael Griffiths dumped her for Joanna Chimonides when she returned from Casa Amor.

However, when Amber was announced the winner Michael had only kind words for his former flame, saying she “deserves” the title.

