Love Island fans call out Zac after surprising prize money admission

24 February 2026, 12:24

Millie and Zac pictured at the final and in the villa.
Love Island fans have suggested that Zac was 'lying' about. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Zac Woodworth's motives have been questioned again after his comment about the £50,000 prize pot during live final.

Before Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars season 3, finalist Zac Woodworth made an interesting admission about the £50,000 prize money during the live final, which led fans to call his time on the show a 'performance'.

In a Casa Amor-style twist, Zac was one of the six American bombshells who entered the show in a separate villa called 'Villa USA'. Since sweeping Millie Court off her feet, viewers have adored watching their relationship blossom while being in the villa together.

However, things took a shaky turn when fans became worried Zac had a 'game plan' after a shocking repost by his best mate on his Instagram.

Although the issue was swiftly resolved, it's no surprise fans are questioning his motives again following his comment about the prize money during the final.

Millie and Zac pictured kissing.
The pair instantly connected during 'Villa USA'. Picture: ITV

During the live final, host Maya Jama asked Zac and Millie (who previously won Love Island series 7 with Liam Reardon in 2021) if they hoped to win the show.

Millie admitted she's had a "great experience" with Zac and would be happy with whatever happens, as she’ll be leaving with him.

Although Zac shared the same sentiment, he jokingly added: "I didn't even know there was a prize until three says ago."

Viewers were quick to react to his comment on social media. One fan wrote: "Zac saying he didn’t know there was a prize…hm okay buddy."

Another wrote: "Zac just said he didn't know they was a prize at the end.. you just lost my vote sorry Millie but your man just confirmed he is a real bulls------r."

Meanwhile, a fan penned: "Zac’s performance is truly one for the books."

A screenshot from Zac's Instagram story.
Zac's bestmate shared this to his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

After Zac's best mate hinted that he had a game plan, the nature of his relationship with Millie was questioned again when the couples were given the opportunity to ask the public a question.

Zac and Millie asked the public: "Does Zac like Millie as much as Millie likes Zac?" The public voted a resounding 56% no and 44% yes. Despite the public's response, their fellow islanders strongly disagreed.

However, on Reddit, many agreed with the public’s opinion. One fan commented: "I think so but he's young and Millie is way more into him than he is her.. so."

Another fan suggested it was a career move, following in the steps of Toni Laites, the first American to win Love Island UK, writing: "I think he’s seen what’s happened with Toni’s fame in the UK and Cach and he’s making a career move."

