Love Island fans worried Zac Woodworth has a "game plan" after shocking repost

4 February 2026, 12:29

Love Island fans have been rooting for Millie and Zac
Love Island fans have been rooting for Millie and Zac. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Zac's best mate has had to address the shocking repost about his "game plan".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I don't know about you, but I think Love Island All Stars really started when six American bombshells arrived and Zac Woodworth instantly swept Millie Court off of her feet.

Before this, Millie had been getting to know Curtis Pritchard but had put the breaks on things just before Zac's arrival as she wasn't sure she was happy about the pace Curtis was moving.

Curtis had come in after Millie had made a statement and sent Charlie Frederick packing for, as Scott van-der-Sluis would say, 'having his cake and eating it' by kissing Jess Harding when they were getting to know each other.

Then, Millie was sent over to 'Villa USA' and a steamy kiss during a game of beer pong quickly cemented her and Zac as favourites on the show.

But now, as we watch what seems to be a literal rom-com unfold on our screens, fans have noticed something that's making them doubt Zac's true intentions.

Love Island's Millie and Zac spent a night in the hideaway
Love Island's Millie and Zac spent a night in the hideaway. Picture: ITV

After Love Island shared some adorable snaps of Zac and Millie getting cosy, JD Dodard - who starred on Love Island USA series 7 with Zac - posted the pictures on his Instagram story with the caption: "Pre game plan executed perfectly @zacwoodworth 😂"

JD's post was then reshared onto Zac's Instagram stories. The post was removed, but not quick enough for viewers to miss it.

"stop i feel so bad for millie 😭," one fan said. Someone else said: "Ohhh yea, that is not it."

And another wrote on X: "I really hope that JD saying Zac had a game plan meant that Zac liked Millie from what he saw on the show before going in and not that he went for her because he wants to win, because I really like them as a couple."

Zac's bestmate shared this to his Instagram story
Zac's bestmate shared this to his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

While Zac is starring on All Stars, his best mate is running his socials. After backlash from fans concerned that Zac is using Millie to win, his friend took to X to explain himself.

He said: "Hey hey. Zac’s best friend here and running his socials... I talked with him the day before he went in and there was no “game plan” lol. He liked her the most from the episodes that we watched together but those posts [JD's] don’t reflect his reality."

Fans have suggested he makes this clear in an Instagram statement, but he hasn't at this moment in time.

Millie and Zac's first kiss had the villa chanting for them
Millie and Zac's first kiss had the villa chanting for them. Picture: ITV

Despite Zac's intentions being cleared up, fans are still upset that the post was ever shared to his IG story. On Reddit someone said: "Who needs enemies when u have this friend LOL"

Another wrote: "What a bad choice of wording…."

Viewers have also been debating whether this is actually just an Americanism that hasn't translated well to a UK audience. However, even some Americans have said the use of 'pre game' was used in poor taste.

One said: "I’m American and, in this context, the use of “pre game” is still pretty sketchy. It makes sense that he would watch a few episodes and decide who he’d want to pursue, however whoever is running his social should realize this isn’t a good look."

And someone else penned: "Nah even as an American this doesn’t come off great."

But since Zac's friend has addressed the post, I think we safely go back to enjoying Zac and Millie fall in love on our screens.

