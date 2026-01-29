Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

The first islanders have been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Are you wondering, who got dumped from Love Island tonight? Here's everyone who's left the Love Island All Stars villa so far.

From explosive arguments to a threeway kiss, Love Island All Stars has been the perfect escape during these cold winter evenings!

Despite a delayed start due to local wildfires, All Stars has been the gift that keeps on giving, as we've watched the likes of Scott van-der-Sluis, Lucinda Strafford, and Jess Harding not only find love, but stir up a little drama.

Although they're settling back into villa life, this is a competition show after all, and a surprise dumping can happen at any time, which keeps the cast on their toes.

So who has been dumped from All Stars 2026? Here's the full list of islanders who had to wave goodbye to the South African villa...

Who got dumped from Love Island tonight?

Charlie and AJ appeared on Love Island Aftersun after being dumped. Picture: ITV

Full list of dumped islanders on Love Island All Stars season three:

AJ Bunker - Day 7

Charlie Frederick - Day 7

Shaq Muhammed - Day 14

Jess Harding - Day 14

Leanne, Jess and Lucinda were the in the bottom three girls. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped at the second Love Island All Stars 2026 dumping?

After two weeks in the villa, a public vote meant Shaq and Jess were both dumped from the villa. The pair had received the least votes for Favourite Boy and Favourite Girl. Meanwhile, Sean Stone and Samie Elishi were voted the favourites.

Charlie and AJ were dumped on day 7. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped at the first Love Island All Stars 2026 dumping?

On day 7, the public voted for their favourite boy and favourite girl, which was Scott and Millie. However, the islanders with the fewest votes - and at risk of being dumped - were Konnor, Sean and Charlie for the boys, and AJ, Whitney, Jess for the girls.

Scott and Millie were then given the power to choose who would be dumped. Scott chose AJ, and in a shocking move, Millie chose Charlie after a week of getting to know him after noticing a few "red flags".

