Love Island All Stars' Whitney opens up about Yamen split for the first time

Love Island All Star's Whitney and Yamen came fifth place. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars 2026 couple Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders have finally confirmed their split. Here's what they'd said about why they broke up.

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We've seen a fair few break ups now from the couples formed on Love Island All Stars 2026. The first to split were the show's winners Ciaran and Samie, then Millie and Zac and now Whitney and Yamen have revealed they've called it quits.

Rumours that Whitney and Yamen had split have been bubbling for a while now, but they seemingly shut them down back in May. However now they've confirmed things are officially over between them.

At the time of writing, the only Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together are Scott and Leanne, and Sean and Lucinda. So, why did Whitney and Yaman break up? Here's what they've said.

Whitney and Yamen met on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders split?

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde's stream, Whitney said because of the backlash she got when she revealed why she and Lochan split, she doesn't want to go public with the details of why she and Yamen called it quits.

However, she explained that they are still friends and would spend time together. Whitney said: "Literally nothing happened... honestly nothing mad happened. It's just, it is what it is."

Whitney explained on the stream: "We're still really good friends actually, we talk all the time. He's in London right now, we all go out for dinner. It's not that deep."

Yamen just vlogged him returning to London and being reunited with Zac, who recently split from Millie. With Whitney and Millie being besties, it looks like the four of them have plans to spend some time together in London.

When Millie and Zac called it quits, they cited the distance as the reason for their break up as Zac had a home in America while Millie is based in Essex.

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