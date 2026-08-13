Love Island All Stars' Whitney opens up about Yamen split for the first time

13 August 2026, 14:23

Love Island All Star's Whitney and Yamen came fifth place
Love Island All Star's Whitney and Yamen came fifth place. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars 2026 couple Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders have finally confirmed their split. Here's what they'd said about why they broke up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've seen a fair few break ups now from the couples formed on Love Island All Stars 2026. The first to split were the show's winners Ciaran and Samie, then Millie and Zac and now Whitney and Yamen have revealed they've called it quits.

Rumours that Whitney and Yamen had split have been bubbling for a while now, but they seemingly shut them down back in May. However now they've confirmed things are officially over between them.

At the time of writing, the only Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together are Scott and Leanne, and Sean and Lucinda. So, why did Whitney and Yaman break up? Here's what they've said.

Whitney and Yamen met on Love Island All Stars 2026
Whitney and Yamen met on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders split?

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde's stream, Whitney said because of the backlash she got when she revealed why she and Lochan split, she doesn't want to go public with the details of why she and Yamen called it quits.

However, she explained that they are still friends and would spend time together. Whitney said: "Literally nothing happened... honestly nothing mad happened. It's just, it is what it is."

Whitney explained on the stream: "We're still really good friends actually, we talk all the time. He's in London right now, we all go out for dinner. It's not that deep."

Yamen just vlogged him returning to London and being reunited with Zac, who recently split from Millie. With Whitney and Millie being besties, it looks like the four of them have plans to spend some time together in London.

When Millie and Zac called it quits, they cited the distance as the reason for their break up as Zac had a home in America while Millie is based in Essex.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick surprised Finley with her natural hair

Love Island Ellie Chadwick shocks partner Finley Maddock with hair transformation

Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'
Love Island star Simba's brother has said they want the 'smiled bares' meme to live on in honour of their mother

Love Island star Simba's brother wants the 'smiled bares' meme to live on for their mum

Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Hot On Capital

Molly-Mae has opened up about the struggles of having two young children

Molly-Mae makes final decision on the future of her family with Tommy Fury

Travis Kelce has opened up about his special wedding day to Taylor Swift for the first time

Travis Kelce officially breaks silence on 'dream' Taylor Swift wedding

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+

Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order

Ariana Grande Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' details

Taylor Swift

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys actress has said about her age

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys star's said about her age
Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism

Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism

House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale

House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale
When does Spider-Man Brand New Day come out on streaming?

When will Spider-Man Brand New Day be on streaming? How to watch online

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi pictured at the finale and in the villa together.

Are Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo still together?

Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured at the finale and in the villa.

Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Jesy Nelson pictured on camera and with her twin daughters on their birthday.

Jesy Nelson admits she was 'terrified' as she shares news of twins' latest operation

Jake T. Austin breaks silence on why he wasn't in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Jake T. Austin breaks silence on why he wasn't in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Love Island's Priya and Aidan, Robyn, Lorenzo and Yasmin, and Simba and Ope.

Love Island 2026 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia on their wedding day and Bec on her Instagram story.

MAFS Australia's Bec selling her wedding ring after split from Danny

More Movies & TV News

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character

MAFS Australia experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla promo image and new expert Dr Lurve.

MAFS Australia line up new expert after Mel Schilling's tragic passing

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak pictured on This Morning and in the villa.

Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia finally go on their first date

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy pictured outside the villa and selfie together.

Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock pictured outside the villa and smiling in a selfie.

Are Love Island's Ellie and Finley still together?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians