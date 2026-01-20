Love Island's Whitney accused of 'using' Jack as their relationship divides viewers

Love Island All Stars fans are divided over Whitney and Jack as a couple. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars has seen Whitney Adebayo and Jack Keating couple up and fans can't decide if they love it or hate it.

The third season of Love Island All Stars is well and truly underway, with love triangle (looking at you Charlie, Millie and Jess), relationship quarrels (Sean and Belle), and savage disses (Scott!).

Among the chaos though, there is some flirting and fun going on - and to fans' surprise it's happening between Whitney Asebayo and Jack Keating.

The fan reaction is mainly a result of Whitney's declaration that she'd 'never date a baby daddy' and the fact that Jack looks nothing like her ex. However, when thrown into a villa where cracking on is the main objective, anything can happen!

Whitney and Jack are in a couple on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Some fans are living for this coupling, while some are suggesting they're just coasting along until someone more suited to them comes along.

On Reddit, one viewer shared some stills of the show with the caption, "the way he looks at her 😍", and in the comments fans were completely torn. One said: "You guys are so delusional 😩 they’re together just to stay in the show!! I would say they could have a great friendship out of this and that’s about it…"

Someone else said: "What are people seeing with these two that I'm not? They have zero chemistry and it's clear she doesn't fancy him."

But another argued: "the amount of times i saw them two in the background just by themselves is crazy, im starting to see it."

And over on X (formerly known as Twitter) the couple are getting a lot of love, with one viewer declaring them "endgame".

Despite fan opinions, Whitney chose to couple up with Jack during the second recoupling, saying: "It's difficult for me to go with the flow, but the one person in here who's actually tried, he's nice, he's kind, he has depth about him and yeah, baby daddies deserve love too."

They even reached a new milestone on Monday night's episode when they shared their first kiss outside of a challenge. And it was clear that Whitney enjoyed it as she later giddily said in the Beach Hut: "It was actually really good, I was surprised. I can see why he has a baby."

And, anyone concerned that Whitney is just with Jack because of the Boyzone connection, would be wrong because Whitney proved she has no idea about Jack's famous dad.

In the dressing room, Jess Harding said: "Whitney's trying to be a Whitney Keating... she's tryna roll in with the Boyzone crew."

A confused Whitney hilariously replied: "What's a 'keaton'? What's Boyzone?"

whitney and jack my endgame i fear #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars — how did i get here ໑̣ (@jumptgun) January 19, 2026

are people actually buying into this jack + whitney bs😳😳she does NOT want that man #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TJAo1CvN7A — izzy🐾 (@espressodecaf) January 17, 2026

whitney and jack just wrap it up abeg #LoveIslandAllStars



pic.twitter.com/o0VphJM6ma — CHELSEA🤍 (@floeysea) January 19, 2026

