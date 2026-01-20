Love Island's Whitney accused of 'using' Jack as their relationship divides viewers

20 January 2026, 16:42

Love Island All Stars fans are divided over Whitney and Jack as a couple
Love Island All Stars fans are divided over Whitney and Jack as a couple. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars has seen Whitney Adebayo and Jack Keating couple up and fans can't decide if they love it or hate it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The third season of Love Island All Stars is well and truly underway, with love triangle (looking at you Charlie, Millie and Jess), relationship quarrels (Sean and Belle), and savage disses (Scott!).

Among the chaos though, there is some flirting and fun going on - and to fans' surprise it's happening between Whitney Asebayo and Jack Keating.

The fan reaction is mainly a result of Whitney's declaration that she'd 'never date a baby daddy' and the fact that Jack looks nothing like her ex. However, when thrown into a villa where cracking on is the main objective, anything can happen!

Whitney and Jack are in a couple on Love Island All Stars
Whitney and Jack are in a couple on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Some fans are living for this coupling, while some are suggesting they're just coasting along until someone more suited to them comes along.

On Reddit, one viewer shared some stills of the show with the caption, "the way he looks at her 😍", and in the comments fans were completely torn. One said: "You guys are so delusional 😩 they’re together just to stay in the show!! I would say they could have a great friendship out of this and that’s about it…"

Someone else said: "What are people seeing with these two that I'm not? They have zero chemistry and it's clear she doesn't fancy him."

But another argued: "the amount of times i saw them two in the background just by themselves is crazy, im starting to see it."

And over on X (formerly known as Twitter) the couple are getting a lot of love, with one viewer declaring them "endgame".

Despite fan opinions, Whitney chose to couple up with Jack during the second recoupling, saying: "It's difficult for me to go with the flow, but the one person in here who's actually tried, he's nice, he's kind, he has depth about him and yeah, baby daddies deserve love too."

They even reached a new milestone on Monday night's episode when they shared their first kiss outside of a challenge. And it was clear that Whitney enjoyed it as she later giddily said in the Beach Hut: "It was actually really good, I was surprised. I can see why he has a baby."

And, anyone concerned that Whitney is just with Jack because of the Boyzone connection, would be wrong because Whitney proved she has no idea about Jack's famous dad.

In the dressing room, Jess Harding said: "Whitney's trying to be a Whitney Keating... she's tryna roll in with the Boyzone crew."

A confused Whitney hilariously replied: "What's a 'keaton'? What's Boyzone?"

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Shakira Khan's Love Island promo image and a screenshot from her TIkTok video.

Love Island favourite reveals shocking filming secret and calls out All Stars backlash

Love Island's Charlie and Scott set for row on All Stars

Love Island first look sees Scott and Charlie row rock the villa

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Samie Elishi's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's shared history explained

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles' song 'Aperture' drops on Friday 23rd January

Harry Styles announces 'Aperture' as first single from 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'
Victoria Beckham "devastated" by Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance memes after his shocking statement

Victoria Beckham "devastated" by Brooklyn Beckham wedding dance memes after his shocking statement
Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud speaks out against hate after Connor Storie dating rumours

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud speaks out against hate after Connor Storrie dating rumours
Nicola Peltz dated Anwar Hadid, Justin Bieber and Paul Klein before Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz’s dating history and ex-boyfriends before Brooklyn Beckham

Konnor Ewudzi All Star's promo picture and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

AJ Bunker All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' AJ Bunker's age, ex-boyfriend, real name and what series she’s from

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9

Why Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating's daughter and ex-girlfriend revealed

Who did Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating have a baby with?

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid even more this year

How much are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast paid?

Casey O'Gorman was quick to respond to Samie Elishi on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Casey called "messy" for response to Samie going on All Stars

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022

Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster reportedly split after twins' SMA diagnosis

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby!

Perrie Edwards announces birth of her second baby with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island's Shaq All Stars promo image and pictured posing with ex Tanya.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq finally reveals real reason for Tanya split

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"
People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

More Movies & TV News

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton