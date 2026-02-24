Love Island All Stars 2026 voting percentages revealed as Samie and Ciaran win show

24 February 2026, 15:35 | Updated: 24 February 2026, 15:39

Love Island All Stars 2026 voting percentages revealed as Samie and Ciaran win show
Love Island All Stars 2026 voting percentages revealed as Samie and Ciaran win show. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island 2026 saw Samie and Ciaran take the £50k prize money, but how much did they win by? Here are the final voting percentages.

Love Island All Stars has just wrapped another eventful series, this time with villa favourites Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies crowned the winners and taking home the £50k prize pot.

Millie Court and Zac Woodworth were the runners up, and in a surprising twist of events, Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis came third place despite being the favourite to win at 9/4.

But now, the Love Island All Stars 2026 voting figures are in, it's clear that Samie and Ciaran secured a huge victory over their fellow finalists.

Alongside fourth place couple Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone, and fifth place couple Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders, here's what percentage of the vote each couple ended up with.

Samie and Ciaran, and Millie and Zac pictured during the Love Island final.
Samie and Ciaran, and Millie and Zac during the Love Island final. Picture: YouTube

What are the Love Island All Stars 2026 final voting figures?

  • Samie and Ciaran - 35.22%
  • Millie and Zac - 23.8%
  • Leanne and Scott - 19.41%
  • Lucinda and Sean - 12.77%
  • Whitney and Yamen - 9.23%

Before the winners were even announced Samie was already getting emotional, so once the pair heard their names announced as the winners during Monday night's live final, they were absolutely shocked.

Samie and Ciaran have mostly flown under the radar throughout the series, which fans have loved, as their relationship has blossomed naturally on screen.

Millie and Zac's second place finish also surprised viewers, especially as fans and close friend Chloe Burrows had been rooting for the power couple.

But Leanne and Scott's third place finish was the most surprising of them all. On the day of the final, they were the favourites to win with bookies after a rocky journey together.

Despite the over 10% lead vote, the reaction from fans in the comments were widely mixed. One fan praised the couple, commenting: "So happy for Samie and Ciaran."

Another wrote: "Yay!! Samie and Ciaran on top big margin happy they won."

However, other comments were less forgiving. One remarked: "I think there was a mix up between Samie & Ciaran and Scott and Leanne."

Another penned: "So when are we gonna see the real results??"

Congratulations to Samie and Ciaran, our Love Island All Stars 2026 winners!

