Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Lawal Reynolds

Who are the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026? Meet Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac and Yamen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a Casa Amor-style twist, Love Island All Stars 2026 went gone stateside, with six bombshells from the US series entering the show in a seperate villa called 'Villa USA' - just a stones throw away from the main villa.

Carrington Rodriguez, Yamen Sanders, Zac Woodworth, Kyra Lizama, Imani Wheeler and Sher Suarez are the American Islanders on the look to find their match among the British cast.

And the American bombshells wasted no time cracking on, inviting Millie Court, Whitney Adebayo, Belle Hassan, Helena Ford, Scott van-der-Sluis, Tommy Bradley, Ciaran Davies and Jack Keating over to their villa for a night of raunchy beer pong and locking lips.

So, as the American Islanders look for a taste of the UK on All Stars, here's everything you need to know about each of them.

Meet Carrington Rodriguez. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Carrington Rodriguez?

Age: 28

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Love Island USA series: 2 & Love Island Games 2

Before All Stars, Carrington admitted he's never been to the UK, but said he would willingly "move for the right person".

He added: "I have nothing tying me down in the US. At this point I’m really open to experiencing something new."

Meet Zac Woodworth. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Zac Woodworth?

Age: 26

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Love Island USA series: 7

Ahead of is All Stars appearance, Zac admitted that having "travelled the world", he loves to meet girls "outside of the US" and hopes he can finally meet his forever person in the South African villa.

Meet Yamen Sanders. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Yamen Sanders?

Age: 31

Hometown: Inglewood, California

Love Island USA series: 1

Before All Stars, free-spirited Yamen said he wouldn't move to the UK full time for a girl, explaining: ""The way I live my life, it’s so fluid, I’m in different places all the time. So I’d probably want us to split the time. And even spend some months in Bali, Japan, Dubai or something."

Meet Imani Wheeler. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Imani Wheeler?

Age: 24

Hometown: Sacramento, California

Love Island USA series: 5 & Love Island Games 1

Imani said she's going to approach this Love Island journey the same way she did before, adding: "Same icon but more iconic. The same me, be true to myself…and this time as a red head."

Meet Kyra Lizama. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Kyra Lizama?

Age: 28

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Love Island USA series: 3

Before All Stars, Kyra said: "From first hand experience, I know that Love Island works. I know the Love Island Gods can bring me love as I did find love the first time in the US. I love a good accent. Everyone there is my type!"

Meet Sher Suarez. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Sher Suarez?

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Love Island USA series: 2

Before All Stars, Sher revealed she's she's up for relocating, telling ITV: "Get me out of here! Or we could do back and forth. But I can give Miami up for a little bit."

Read more about Love Island here: