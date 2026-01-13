Love Island bosses share update on All Stars delay after postponed launch

The latest update on the delayed Love Island All Stars launch. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

On the night the show was set to launch, ITV shared an update about the delayed production of Love Island All Stars 2026 after the show was postponed.

On Saturday 10th January, after wildfires spread across the Western Cape of South Africa, ITV issued a statement revealing the cast and crew of Love Island All Stars 2026 had to evacuate and therefore filming was delayed until further notice.

The third season of All Stars was set to air on Monday 12th January, but amid the health and safety concern ITV have been unable to share a revised start date.

There was speculation that filming was set to begin again on Wednesday 14th January, meaning a launch date could be as soon as Thursday or Friday. However, while the 10-year anniversary special - Love Island: A Decade of Love - aired in place of the All Stars launch, ITV shared an update.

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama shared pictures of her poolside in South Africa. Picture: Instagram

A statement was shared to Love Island's official Instagram story, saying: "Just a reminder that the Love Island launch show has been delayed due to wild fires near the Villa in South Africa.

"Everyone is safe though and we're working on bringing you an iconic series, so keep an eye on our socials and we'll let you know the new launch date as soon as we can."

The update can give fans some piece of mind that the show is not cancelled and doesn't plan to be.

When the delay was first announced, ITV had said: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

This comes after state broadcaster SABC reported that authorities were working with the South African Air Force to control several fire-related incidents in the Western Cape, where the Love Island All Stars villa is located.

ITV shared an update on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

On Monday (12th January), ITV2 and ITVX aired Love Island: A Decade of Love in place of the cancelled All Stars launch. 'A Decade of Love' was a special episode celebrating the show's 10-year anniversary.

The anniversary episode first aired in June 2025 with the likes of Love Island's Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard, Catherine Agbaje, Dani Dyer and more talking about how the show changed their lives.

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

