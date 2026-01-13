Love Island bosses share update on All Stars delay after postponed launch

13 January 2026, 10:52 | Updated: 13 January 2026, 10:54

The latest update on the delayed Love Island All Stars launch
The latest update on the delayed Love Island All Stars launch. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

On the night the show was set to launch, ITV shared an update about the delayed production of Love Island All Stars 2026 after the show was postponed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Saturday 10th January, after wildfires spread across the Western Cape of South Africa, ITV issued a statement revealing the cast and crew of Love Island All Stars 2026 had to evacuate and therefore filming was delayed until further notice.

The third season of All Stars was set to air on Monday 12th January, but amid the health and safety concern ITV have been unable to share a revised start date.

There was speculation that filming was set to begin again on Wednesday 14th January, meaning a launch date could be as soon as Thursday or Friday. However, while the 10-year anniversary special - Love Island: A Decade of Love - aired in place of the All Stars launch, ITV shared an update.

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama shared pictures of her poolside in South Africa
Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama shared pictures of her poolside in South Africa. Picture: Instagram

A statement was shared to Love Island's official Instagram story, saying: "Just a reminder that the Love Island launch show has been delayed due to wild fires near the Villa in South Africa.

"Everyone is safe though and we're working on bringing you an iconic series, so keep an eye on our socials and we'll let you know the new launch date as soon as we can."

The update can give fans some piece of mind that the show is not cancelled and doesn't plan to be.

When the delay was first announced, ITV had said: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

This comes after state broadcaster SABC reported that authorities were working with the South African Air Force to control several fire-related incidents in the Western Cape, where the Love Island All Stars villa is located.

ITV shared an update on Love Island All Stars
ITV shared an update on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

On Monday (12th January), ITV2 and ITVX aired Love Island: A Decade of Love in place of the cancelled All Stars launch. 'A Decade of Love' was a special episode celebrating the show's 10-year anniversary.

The anniversary episode first aired in June 2025 with the likes of Love Island's Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard, Catherine Agbaje, Dani Dyer and more talking about how the show changed their lives.

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026
Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Whitney reacts to possible Lochan reunion on All Stars

Love Island All Stars' Whitney reacts to possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Lochan

Love Island All Stars set for new start date following evacuation

ls Love Island All Stars 2026 cancelled? ITV to reveal new start date following wildfires

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island: A Decade of Love to air in place of Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island special to air tonight as All Stars launch is postponed

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Hot On Capital

Myles Smith announced for BRITs Week '26 for War Child

Myles Smith announced for BRITs Week '26 for War Child - How to get tickets

Events

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

December 10 photoshoot and screenshot from their tour announcement video.

Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 announce their first-ever tour

Jesy Nelson ready to "say goodbye to the past" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary

Jesy Nelson's 'Life After Little Mix' documentary release date confirmed

Why aren't Winona Ryder and David Harbour in the Stranger Things documentary?

Here's why Winona Ryder & David Harbour aren't interviewed in Stranger Things documentary

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon kiss following Dami split

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon Lundgren kiss following Dami split

What time does the Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix?

Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things documentary comes out Netflix

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?

Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

The Duffer brothers explain why we never see Joyce and Hopper realise they went to school with Vecna

Stranger Things creators explain why Joyce & Hopper's connection to Vecna was left out

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna's final words that didn't make it into show

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower reveals what Vecna's final words were meant to be

Tommy Bradley All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Bradley reveals romantic history with All Stars girl

Love Island All Stars logo.

Love Island All Stars' first four rumoured bombshells have been revealed

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actor who auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Bruno Mars has announced 'The Romantic Tour' for 2026

Bruno Mars announces first major tour in nearly a decade - 'The Romantic Tour' tickets, presale & more

More Movies & TV News

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Stranger Things quietly address 'Conformity Gate' with update to social media accounts

Stranger Things appears to address episode 9 Conformity Gate theory

Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene

Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene

Dean's MAFS promo image and pictured at a commitment ceremony with ex-wife Sarah.

MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton