Love Island's Tommy Bradley reveals romantic history with All Stars girl

Tommy has a romantic history with an All Stars contestant. . Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Ahead of his appearance on Love Island All Stars 2026, Tommy Bradley has revealed he has some romantic history with one of the All Stars girls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ahead of his appearance on Love Island All Stars 2026, Tommy Bradley has opened up about his flirty DMs with a fellow All Stars contestant who is also set to join him in the South African villa.

Tommy appeared on Love Island series 12, where he had a brief romance with Megan Forte Clarke. However, once that ended, he met bombshell Lucy Quinn during Casa Amor. Not long after the couple were dumped from the show, they split, with it later being revealed that Tommy had kissed someone else at an event.

Now, Tommy is ready for his "second chance" at love on All Stars, and it seems he's already set his sights on a blonde bombshell who he shares some romantic history with.

Tommy had a brief romance with Lucy. Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Mirror, Tommy revealed that he's hoping to see Jess Harding in the villa, having previously exchanged flirty messages with her last year. He said: "I was messaging quite flirty DMs with Jess Harding. I never met Jess but we DM'd quite a lot."

He added: "I haven't spoken to her for a good month or two, but we were messaging for a month. We were trying to meet up, but it fizzed out and nothing happened. It could be interesting if she's in there."

Jess made her Love Island in debut in 2023, where she was crowned the winner with Sammy Root. Despite the win, they didn’t stay together very long and broke up less than two months in the outside world.

Tommy added that rumoured bombshell Samie Elishi is "quite fit" and said he would "definitely speak to her" - and lucky for him, she's reportedly already jetted off to South Africa.

Jess is on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

Tommy also admitted that he had unfinished business with islander Emily Moran from his series. The pair were coupled up together for two weeks before Casa Amor, however Tommy returned to the villa with Lucy which resulted in Emily being dumped from the show.

He said: "Me and Emily did get on really well, I was gutted the way things ended they did. I had no idea she was going to be dumped from the villa so I was really, really upset that it ended like that.

"I've bumped into her a couple of times on nights out since and we do still get on pretty well. It would nice to see her in there and maybe explore that a little bit more."

Read more about Love Island here: