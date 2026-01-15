What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars is back! Here's exactly what time Love Island is on TV tonight and for the rest of the 2026 series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 is official upon us, with the first episode airing on Thursday 15th January at 9pm.

This came three days after the original launch date, which was set for Monday 12th. The launch show was pushed back due to cast and crew having to evacuate because of wildfires in South Africa, where the villa is located.

Past Love Island stars like Millie Court, Charlie Frederick, Tommy Bradley and Helena Ford are starring on this season and with some shared histories already uncovered, it looks set for one of the juiciest season's yet.

So, because we know you don't want to miss a minute of the crackin' on, here's what time the show lands on your screens each night.

Tommy Bradley and Charlie Frederick entering the Love Island All Stars villa. Picture: ITV

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Love Island airs every night, with new episodes Sunday-Friday and unseen bits airing on Saturdays. However, for the first week there will be a bonus new episode on Saturday due to the launch delay.

Weekdays aside, the show is set to air at 9pm every night. If there is a change to the schedule we will update this page!

How long is Love Island on for tonight?

Tonight, Thursday 15th January, Love Island All Stars is on for an hour and a half, between 9pm and 10.35pm.

The Love Island All Stars 2026 girls on day one. Picture: ITV

Here's the Love Island schedule for the next 7 days:

Friday - 9pm to 10.05pm

Saturday - 9pm to 10.05pm

Sunday - 9pm to 10.05pm

Monday - 9pm to 10.05pm

Tuesday - 9pm to 10.05pm

Wednesday - 9pm to 10.05pm

Thursday - 9pm to 10.05pm

