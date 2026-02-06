Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

6 February 2026, 17:16

Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle
Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Shaq has addressed his feelings for Belle and whether he'd consider returning to the villa as a bombshell.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad had his villa journey cut short when he found himself with the least votes for favourite boy and was dumped from the villa.

While in the villa Shaq had been getting to know AJ Bunker, Helena Ford and Belle Hassan. Despite having a strong connection, after Belle kissed Sean Stone, Shaq felt like he needed to take a step back from her. Then, when the next recoupling came around, Belle chose Sean in order to "close the chapter" with Shaq.

Since Shaq's departure from the show, Belle has been going through it, as Sean has coupled up with Lucinda Strafford, leaving her in a friendship couple with Jack Keating.

Belle and Shaq had a connection in the All Stars villa
Belle and Shaq had a connection in the All Stars villa. Picture: ITV

It turns out, after spending some time away from the villa, Shaq is now open to re-exploring his connection with Belle and told us at Capital that he is "definitely" going to slide into her DMs if she leaves the villa single.

We mentioned that on Love Island series 12, Megan Forte Clarke returned to the villa as a bombshell after being dumped. When she returned to the villa she rekindled things with Conor Phillips.

When Shaq was asked if he'd re-enter the villa as a bombshell, he said: "Would I go back? I would go back, yeah. If it's actually going to happen, I doubt it."

You hear that Love Island producers??

Shaq chatting to Belle on Love Island All Stars
Shaq chatting to Belle on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

There are a few viewers who think Belle might be leaning towards Scott van-der-Sluis now, so if she does move on we asked Shaq if he'd do another series of Love Island.

"Not in the UK, I wouldn't do it in the UK again," he told us. "I think Love Island in general, I would only max do, if I was single, 3 times.

"So if I'm going to do it one more time, then I would like to do - I've done it twice in the UK - It'd be nice to do it in another country."

There you have it, we might see Shaq back in a Love Island villa again, but not surrounded by a British cast. Love Island USA, Australia, are you taking any bookings?

