Love Island's Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies win All Stars 2026

By Abbie Reynolds

Samie and Ciaran were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars series three.

While Love Island All Stars series three was full of drama, rows and ups and downs, among it all there was love found and Samie and Ciaran were crowned the winners, taking home a healthy £50,000 cash prize.

The final saw couples, Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning, Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford, Millie Court and Zac Woodworth, and Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders all up the for the chance of being this series' winners.

Coming close behind Samie and Ciaran were runners-up Millie and Zac.

Samie and Ciaran, and Millie and Zac during the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

Who won Love Island All Stars 2026?

Samie and Ciaran were the winners of the third All Stars series.

1st place - Samie and Ciaran

2nd place - Millie and Zac

3rd place - Leanne and Scott

4th place - Lucinda and Sean

5th place - Whitney and Yamen

Both Samie and Ciaran made the final in their OG series, with Samie coming third with Tom Clare in series nine and Ciaran coming second with Nicole Samuel in series 11.

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone during their last day in the villa. Picture: ITV

All Stars 2026 was certainly one for the Love Island history books, with the introduction of multiple American bombshells.

Part way through the series, six US bombshells arrived in 'Villa USA'. Two of those US bombshells, Yamen and Zac, made it to the final. This comes after the first-ever US bombshell, Toni Laites, won series 12 in 2025.

Before the final, Leanne and Scott had crawled into first place in the bookies, with them as the favourites to win. Close behind them were the show's winners, Samie and Ciaran.

