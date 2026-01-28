Past Love Island stars rush to defend Sean after Scott 'bullying' row

Many Love Island contestants have spoken out in support of Sean. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Numerous Love Island contestants have jumped to the defence of Sean Stone on Instagram after a tense clash with Scott Van-der-Sluis.

Many Love Island stars have rushed to defend Sean Stone on social media following a tense row with Scott Van-der-Sluis - an incident that shocked viewers and past contestants.

The rivalry first began on the All Stars launch episode, when Scott remarked that Sean was "one of the worst islanders" he had ever watched on the franchise. Despite the savage digs from Scott, the two seemed to make up and move on from the situation.

However, tensions reignited on last night's episode (Tuesday 27th January) when Sean was reduced to tears after Scott called his behaviour "snakey". During their heated exchange, Sean became emotional and claimed Scott had been "bullying" him since the start of the series.

As well as Sean's family sharing an emotional statement online, many past contestants have flooded Instagram with words of support and love for Sean.

Scott called Sean's behaviour "snakey" during a game. Picture: YouTube

When Love Island posted a clip from the heated exchange between the pair, many past contestants showed their support for Sean. Ronnie Vint commented: "Sean brother. Well said 👏🤍 keep ur head up!"

Tom Clare wrote, "Ahhh man Sean big respect mate and Tommy sticking up for your boy 👏🏼❤️", and Abi Moore added, "This is very brave of Sean, wish I had this confidence when I was in there #bekind."

Even Mitchel Taylor who's better known as 'Messy Mitch' weighed in, commenting: "Scott bro, I’m trying to defend you, I just don’t think I can with this one 😭🤣."

Dejon Noel-Williams said. "Takes strength to be vulnerable something I’ve only recently learnt, Keep your head up bro 🫶🏾 glad @_tommybradley_ is there for you ❤️."

Casey O'Gorman said: "That was tough watch just want to give Sean a hug. Takes a real man to cry! Fave boy game gone straight to Scott's head what a shame."

Meanwhile, Jacques O'Neill simply wrote, "I don’t like this."

The support continued for Sean on his Instagram page after his family released a statement that pleading with fans to "be kind" following claims of bullying regarding Scott's actions.

Molly Marsh commented: "Stay strong Sean👏👏👏👏."

Fellow season 11 islander Reuben Collins, penned: "Anyone who’s actually met Sean knows how genuine he is!!"

