Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's family issue emotional statement after tense Scott row

28 January 2026, 11:59

Scott and Sean pictured in the villa.
Sean's family have released a statement after explosive row with Scott. . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's family have pleaded for viewers to "be kind" after another clash with Scott Van-der-Sluis.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's family have shared an online statement online urging viewers to "be kind" after 'bullying' claims emerged following a row with Scott Van-der-Sluis.

The pair first clashed on the first episode of All Stars, when Scott told Sean that he was "one of the worst islanders" he had ever watched on the franchise. Despite the initial digs from Scott, the two seemed to make up and move on from the situation.

However, a innocent game in last night's episode (Tuesday 27th January) caused tensions to reignite, as Sean was reduced to tears by Scott's words. Scott told him his behaviour towards Shaq Muhammad had been "snakey", giving him a gift that said he liked to "stir the pot". As the exchange became heated, Sean got emotional and claimed Scott had been "bullying" him since the start of the series.

Although the pair attempted to make up the following day, the only thing they could agree on is that they would never be friends, in the villa or on the outside.

Scott pictured on the first episode of All Stars.
Scott showed no remorse for his savage comment on episode one. Picture: ITV

After the emotional episode aired, Sean's family took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement on the situation. They said: "I just wanted to come on here and say a massive thank you for all the outpouring of support we’ve had for Sean over the last couple of days — especially since the teaser for tonight’s episode.

“Obviously, it’s hard to pass judgment based on clips alone, because as we all know with reality TV, there’s always more going on than what we’re shown."

They added: "But we know Sean personally, and for him to be reduced to tears because of someone else’s words tells us he must be genuinely upset – and our hearts are breaking for him right now."

“We really hope he’s okay. It’s so hard to watch. We truly believe Sean has grown a lot since his previous Love Island experience, and that he’s been the most authentic version of himself he can be up to this point in the show.

"We really hope this situation doesn’t ruin his time in there or put a dampener on what should be an incredible experience. We’re so proud of him."

The islanders pictured together during a game.
Scott called Sean's behaviour "snakey". Picture: YouTube

Sean’s family then addressed claims that there had been 'bullying' behaviour from Scott in the villa. They said: “We know the word ‘bully’ has been thrown around a lot in the last 24 hours, but these are really strong allegations and we don’t want to add fuel to the fire.

"What we do want is to ask everyone to be kind – to all the contestants, not just Sean – and to remember that reality TV isn’t always a full representation of what’s happening."

At the end of the statement, they thanked fans for the "love and support" shown toward Sean and said they would make sure he reads every message once he’s out of the villa.

Scott and Sean pictured talking in the villa.
The next day the pair agreed not to be friends. Picture: ITV

Many viewers expressed their support for Sean in the comments of the post. One commented: "I know Sean will come out of this a champ, whether he wins or not. He’s got this and I’m incredibly proud of him. 🙏🏼."

Another penned: "I have no doubt he’s making you guys and the family proud! All here for Seany boy 👏."

Meanwhile, one wrote: "He’s got the sweetest heart ever 🥹."

