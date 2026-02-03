Love Island's Sean slammed by his sister for how he handled Belle and Lucinda situation

Love Island's Sean and Belle were in a couple. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone has been called out by his own sister after he dumped Belle Hassan for Lucinda Strafford.

Recent Love Island All Stars scenes have been messy, after Belle Hassan returned from 'Villa USA' to find Sean Stone (who she's coupled up with) had changed his mind about their connection and was cracking on with Lucinda Strafford, who was in a couple with his best mate Tommy Bradley.

When Belle confronted Sean she did not hold back, telling him he was like every other "w-----" she's been with. She refused to talk to Lucinda, saying that she doesn't trust her.

There has been a mixed reaction to Belle's outburst, with Lucinda's mum slamming her "disgusting" tirade and Belle's dad showing support for his daughter, as expected. Now, Sean's sister has weighed in on the matter, but she's not on her brother's side.

Belle was furious that she'd be gone three days and Sean had already moved on. Picture: ITV

While Sean has been in the villa for All Stars, his sister Willow has been taking care of his sweet delivery business. After the episode that saw Belle fume at Sean, Willow took to TikTok to share her thoughts on what had happened.

She said: "I actually can't even defend Sean after last night's episode. I don't necessarily think they've [Lucinda and Sean] done anything wrong by trying to get to know each other, but it's just the way they've gone about it."

"They could have just waited for everyone to be in the same villa together. Especially as Tommy has been such a good friend to Sean. I don't like the way he's gone about," she added.

And on Belle she said: "I also massively feel for Belle because I think she's such an amazing girl and I'm so upset that Sean would have chosen Lucinda over her."

"I think the way Belle reacted was completely valid and I definitely would have done the same thing in her shoes," she said.

Lucinda and Sean snogging in The Secret Garden. Picture: ITV

And it doesn't look like Willow will be welcoming Lucinda into the family with open arms as she added: "I think Lucinda's just there to cause drama and her intentions aren't right. Definitely not a girl's girl.

"Screams the type of girl that would get with her best mate's boyfriend. I can't say I'm a fan of her, I'm not gonna lie. I was honestly really rooting for Belle and Sean, so definitely not a good episode."

Sean was not long ago voted favourite boy by fans after he called out Scott van-der-Sluis for behaviour he deemed was bullying. At that time fans were rooting for Belle and Sean, but it looks like the tides are turning.

Belle telling Lucinda she didn't want to talk to her on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Before diverting her attention to Sean, Lucinda had been getting to know Tommy and they seemed to be going string before he was whisked off to 'Villa USA' with the American bombshells.

While Tommy was away she asked Sean to stop "playing it safe" with Belle and to give her a chance. When she first entered the villa, Lucinda stole Ciaran Davies off her friend Samie Elishi but as his connection with Samie was so strong, things didn't progress between Ciaran and Lucinda.

After Belle and Lucinda's row, Lucinda's family took to Instagram to share a statement saying: "After tonight's episode, we just wanted to remind everyone that Love Island is a TV show. It's about exploring connections and being true to yourself, which is exactly what Lucinda is doing."

