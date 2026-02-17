Love Island All Stars' Sean and Lucinda going official has fans divided

17 February 2026, 11:49

Sean Stone and Lucinda pictured looking at each other and on the terrace.
Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone and Lucinda are the first official couple of the season. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars fans are divided after Sean Stone asked Lucinda Strafford to be his girlfriend in a sweet moment on the terrace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s official, we have our first Love Island All Stars season 3 couple, and it’s none other than Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone.

Let’s be honest, their connection has caused a lot of drama - especially with Belle Hassan, who was blindsided when she returned to the main villa from ‘Villa USA’ and found out that Lucinda was pursing her partner Sean.

After many explosive arguments, walkouts, and backlash from both their fellow islanders and viewers, it appears things have finally turned a corner, as the pair have become the first official couple in the villa. However, it's left fans divided.

Sean Lucinda and Carrington pictured on the terrace.
Sean asked Carrington and Tommy to help with the special moment. Picture: ITV

In last night's episode (Monday 16th February), not only did Lucinda reveal to the girls the pair have 'sealed the deal', but Sean also entrusted Tommy Bradley and Carrington Rodriguez to help make things exclusive with her.

While Sean nervously waited for Lucinda on the terrace, Tommy found her and said: "You look very nice tonight. Just follow me…"

Once on the terrace together, Sean then sweetly told Lucinda: "My feeling for you are crazy, like genuinely when I talk to you, I could just listen to you all day. I just watch you all day. And when you're around the villa laughing away like, it makes me so happy."

After a surprise appearance from Carrington with a plate of snacks arranged in the shape of a heart, Sean asked if Lucinda would go "exclusive" with him. She mentioned that it was the final week of the show, and he admitted it was a "bit short notice".

So, Sean decided he wanted to "ramp it up" a level and went from making things exclusive to asking her the big question: "I obviously would love you to be my girlfriend."

After clarifying exactly what Sean was asking, Lucinda happily agreed to be his girlfriend, and the pair shared a kiss.

Sean and Lucinda pictured kissing on the terrace.
Sean and Lucinda sealed their relationship with a kiss. Picture: ITV

Most fans were happy about the pair taking the next steps in their relationship. On Instagram, one commented: "You actually can’t help but be happy for them🥹."

Another wrote: "This is the best thing ever adore them ❤️🥹."

And a third said on X: "Sorry that scene with Sean and Lucinda was adorable. I’m actually obsessed with them, they’re like two giddy teenagers. My winners now x"

However, not everyone shared the same excitement. Lucinda's ex Mert Okatan commented, "I’ll pray for him".

And there were viewers who felt the same as Mert. One took to X to say: "Sean & Lucinda being boyfriend and girlfriend is so unserious😭😭"

Someone else said: "Closed off to exclusive to girlfriend to “I love you” in 10 seconds, Sean and Lucinda you’ve broken a new record"

And a third wrote: "I still don’t buy Lucinda and her “feelings” for Sean, I believe Sean but I don’t believe her at all."

Despite the mixed feelings about them as a couple, Sean and Lucinda are now quickly becoming favourites to win behind Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love islands Molly Marsh reacts to her ex Zach’s gf being pregnant

Love Island's Molly breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Zach having a baby in cryptic post

Love Island's Belle's family issue statement after she walked out following calls from home

Love Island All Stars’ Belle Hassan’s family issue second statement after shocking walk out
Love Island's Kyra has responded to Curtis 'dumping' her in shocking social post

Love Island's Kyra responds to Curtis 'dumping' her in shocking social post

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard addressing what's next for him and Kyra Lizama

Love Island's Curtis addresses Kyra "rebound" claims and current relationship status

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus announces return of Hannah Montana for anniversary special

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

MAFS Australia's Filip Gregov promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Filip's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia 2026's Grayson McIvor promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Grayson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Julia's age, job, sexuality and everything we know

MAFS Australia Micah and Ankita pictured on their wedding day and posing with in the car together.

MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations

'Second Married at First Sight' coming to E4

MAFS UK and Australia coming together for spin-off 'Second Married at First Sight'

How to watch Wuthering Heights online via streaming

When will Wuthering Heights 2026 be on streaming? How to watch online

Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20

Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20
American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson reveals why she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson explains real reason why she left Little Mix in new docuseries

Jesy Nelson explains heartbreaking real reason she left Little Mix in new docuseries

Capital's Secret Fiancé's surprise proposal LIVE on the radio

Tom Grennan helps us pull off the best surprise proposal

Love Island winner Amber Gill delivers harsh review of All Stars 2026

Love Island's Amber shares brutal reaction to Belle, Scott & Leanne triangle

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island All Stars' Belle's reaction to Scott and Leanne

Love Island's Belle slammed for 'salty' reaction to Scott going back to Leanne

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Lauren on a podcast and Harrison's All Stars promo image.

Love Island's Lauren reveals if she'd go on All Stars to confront ex Harrison

More Movies & TV News

Why Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

Real reason Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

A screenshot from Toni's TikTok and Harrison pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Toni Laites breaks silence on Harrison Solomon being in All Stars

Lauren pictured on a podcast and Harrison walking into the villa.

Love Island's Lauren claims she and Harrison planned to get back together

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Joey and Jessy pictured on the NTA red carpet in 2024 and pictured in the villa.

What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton