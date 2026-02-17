Love Island All Stars' Sean and Lucinda going official has fans divided

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone and Lucinda are the first official couple of the season. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars fans are divided after Sean Stone asked Lucinda Strafford to be his girlfriend in a sweet moment on the terrace.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s official, we have our first Love Island All Stars season 3 couple, and it’s none other than Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone.

Let’s be honest, their connection has caused a lot of drama - especially with Belle Hassan, who was blindsided when she returned to the main villa from ‘Villa USA’ and found out that Lucinda was pursing her partner Sean.

After many explosive arguments, walkouts, and backlash from both their fellow islanders and viewers, it appears things have finally turned a corner, as the pair have become the first official couple in the villa. However, it's left fans divided.

Sean asked Carrington and Tommy to help with the special moment. Picture: ITV

In last night's episode (Monday 16th February), not only did Lucinda reveal to the girls the pair have 'sealed the deal', but Sean also entrusted Tommy Bradley and Carrington Rodriguez to help make things exclusive with her.

While Sean nervously waited for Lucinda on the terrace, Tommy found her and said: "You look very nice tonight. Just follow me…"

Once on the terrace together, Sean then sweetly told Lucinda: "My feeling for you are crazy, like genuinely when I talk to you, I could just listen to you all day. I just watch you all day. And when you're around the villa laughing away like, it makes me so happy."

After a surprise appearance from Carrington with a plate of snacks arranged in the shape of a heart, Sean asked if Lucinda would go "exclusive" with him. She mentioned that it was the final week of the show, and he admitted it was a "bit short notice".

So, Sean decided he wanted to "ramp it up" a level and went from making things exclusive to asking her the big question: "I obviously would love you to be my girlfriend."

After clarifying exactly what Sean was asking, Lucinda happily agreed to be his girlfriend, and the pair shared a kiss.

Sean and Lucinda sealed their relationship with a kiss. Picture: ITV

Most fans were happy about the pair taking the next steps in their relationship. On Instagram, one commented: "You actually can’t help but be happy for them🥹."

Another wrote: "This is the best thing ever adore them ❤️🥹."

And a third said on X: "Sorry that scene with Sean and Lucinda was adorable. I’m actually obsessed with them, they’re like two giddy teenagers. My winners now x"

However, not everyone shared the same excitement. Lucinda's ex Mert Okatan commented, "I’ll pray for him".

And there were viewers who felt the same as Mert. One took to X to say: "Sean & Lucinda being boyfriend and girlfriend is so unserious😭😭"

Someone else said: "Closed off to exclusive to girlfriend to “I love you” in 10 seconds, Sean and Lucinda you’ve broken a new record"

And a third wrote: "I still don’t buy Lucinda and her “feelings” for Sean, I believe Sean but I don’t believe her at all."

Despite the mixed feelings about them as a couple, Sean and Lucinda are now quickly becoming favourites to win behind Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies.

Sean & Lucinda being boyfriend and girlfriend is so unserious😭😭 #Loveisland #LoveislandAllStars pic.twitter.com/u00F5gZWIe — Love Island Reactions ❤️ (@da1lymemes) February 16, 2026

Read more about Love Island here: