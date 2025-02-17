Love Island's Grace's alleged text messages 'leaked' after Olivia's shocking reveal

Love Island fans think they've found the screenshot of Grace's alleged text messages
Love Island fans think they've found the screenshot of Grace's alleged text messages. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After Olivia claimed to of have seen Grace's text messages someone has supposedly leaked the screenshots.

Sunday night will go down in Love Island history for one of the most dramatic episodes of the franchise. All of the dumped islanders (and Ron Hall) from the second All Stars series returned to the South African villa to confront the final 6 couples.

India Reynolds, Olivia Hawkins, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie, Nas Majeed, Danielle Sellers, Samie Elishi, Tina Stinnes, Ron and Chuggs Wallis all had to chose a couple to go home out of Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore, or Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame.

They had been made vulnerable by a public vote and were at risk of being dumped. However, the ex-islanders didn't just cast their votes on which vulnerable couple they wanted to send packing, they also gave their opinions of the other couples.

Olivia said she would have put Grace Jackson and Luca Bish in the bottom three couples and when pressed on why she claimed to have seen text messages of Grace telling someone she'd do all it took to win the show...

Grace and Olivia came to blows during the final dumping
Grace and Olivia came to blows during the final dumping. Picture: ITV

Grace was instantly furious and asked for Olivia to provide the screenshots as evidence that this did happen as she adamantly denied the claim.

Fans of the show have had the same request, with thousands taking to social media demanding to see the receipts. Olivia has had to turn off the comments on her most recent Instagram post and has shared some of the vile abuse she has received in her DMs after the episode aired.

Somehow these alleged screenshots have now emerged, of course they are completely unverified so take it all with a pinch of salt. They also don't fully reflect Olivia's claims.

Olivia causes chaos as she returns to the villa

The supposed screenshots, which are doing the rounds online, appear to show DMs from Grace's Instagram to someone named Joey, who people are claiming is her ex Joey Essex.

The person who shared them wrote: 'Receipts don't lie grace - I do wish to stay anonymous as I was sent this by by joey from love island [sic]'

The messages appear to read: "No Joey [laughing emojis] I am being dead serious we can bet on it .... I will win this !!!"

And the reply to those messages say: "grace we shall see [laughing emoji]"

There is no added context to the messages but Grace's Instagram handle, username and profile picture can be seen at the top.

Whether these screenshots are real or not, it's not exactly what Olivia had said as she told the villa: "I've seen text messages of Grace saying to someone that she will do what it takes to win the show this time."

"Babe that is absolutely untrue I do not care about winning the show," Grace replied before asking who she'd heard it from.

But while Olivia maintained that she'd seen the screenshots she refused to reveal who she'd seen them from.

