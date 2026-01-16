Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"

16 January 2026, 16:03 | Updated: 16 January 2026, 16:06

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame
Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island fans can't get over the savage diss Scott van-der-Sluis delivered to Sean Stone on the first episode of Love Island All Stars 2026.

Scott van-der-Sluis entered Love Island All Stars 2026 as the first bombshell of series - and boy did he make a bombshell impression!

Upon arrival, Scott was asked by host Maya Jama to choose which couples he thought were 'No Good'. He picked Sean Stone and Belle Hassan, and Shaq Muhammad and Leanne Amaning, meaning they were immediately separated. And he didn't hold back when it came to giving his reasons.

After telling Sean that he was "one of the worst islanders" he's ever watched on the franchise, Scott told him that on his season, "You were that far up Joey's a--- you were naming his organs after candy."

Later, Belle said that Sean was so angry about Scott's remark he was "shaking".

Scott showed no remorse for his savage comment
Scott showed no remorse for his savage comment. Picture: ITV

Their fellow islanders were caught off guard by the savage dig, and Maya was instantly gobsmacked by Scott's remark.

Later, Scott didn't have any remorse about the comment, telling co-star Ciaran Davies: "I was stood there in front of him and thought I hated watching you on TV…"

When Sean was first on Love Island, he was on series 11 which saw Joey Essex enter as the first ever celebrity bombshell on the show.

Sean seemed to make an alliance with Joey and fans will remember during Movie Night he asked Joey's ex Grace Jackson: "I've got a question Grace, are you still best friends with Jessie because you're still hung up about Joey?"

The question didn't go down well at the time, and it seems Scott remembered this.

Sean Stone was less than impressed by Scott's comment
Sean Stone was less than impressed by Scott's comment. Picture: ITV

You were that far up Joey [Essex's] a---, you were naming his organs after candy.

- Scott van-der-Sluis to Sean Stone on Love Island All Stars 2026

Scott storming into the villa and going straight for Sean was obviously going to be controversial, but it turns out most viewers are living for drama, with some even claiming his remark as the line of the season already.

Other iconic Love Island lines of the past include Davide Sanclimenti's: "You're a liar, an actress. Get the f--- out!"

Also there's Andrew Le Page telling Tasha Ghouri about his Casa Amor antics, saying: "I liked her tit or whatever."

Of course we also have Indiyah Polack telling Dami Hope "may the best player win" after they both recoupled during Casa Amor.

Honourable mention to Curtis Pritchard using making the cast a hot drink as his excuse for not cuddling Amy Hart in bed in the morning. "I want to be the person who gets up and makes everyone a coffee, so everyone's ready for the morning," he told her.

And finally, we have to give a nod to Chris Hughes': "Would anyone like me to rap to lift the mood a little bit?"

We could name many, many more but according to fan reactions, it seems Scott's Sean diss had immediately entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame.

Scott spoke to Ciaran about what he had said to Sean
Scott spoke to Ciaran about what he had said to Sean. Picture: ITV

Scott's mention of candy is a reference to Sean's job an the owner of an only sweetshop business. During season 11, Sean became known as the candy man, often delivering sweet puns.

He infamously told his now-ex Matilda Draper that she was like a "fizzy watermelon". Chatting to Helena Ford on All Stars, Sean said he's made a promise to his family that he won't do that again, noting how cringe it was for them to watch.

But, he hasn't changed that much because - in reference to Helena's history with Charlie Frederick - he told her that the sweet she'd be is a "baby dolphin".

