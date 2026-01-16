Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

"This is always where it was going to end," he told his fans.

16 January 2026, 12:22 | Updated: 16 January 2026, 13:47

Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'
Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island season 10's Scott van-der-Sluis has defended his return to the show as a bombshell on All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars kicked off with a bang on Thursday night (15th Jan). After delays to the launch, the cast came ready with the drama, tea and shocking revelations.

However, the most shocking reveal of the night had to be season 10's Scott van-der-Sluis arriving as the first bombshell of the season. As he stepped into the villa, Whitney Adebayo screamed, "SCOTTISHA", and the trajectory of the season was changed for good.

Within mere minutes, Scott was already gunning for season 11's Sean Stone, calling him "one of the worst islanders" he'd ever seen.

After appearing on Love Island, Love Island USA and Love Island Games this is Scott's fourth time in a Love Island villa, and he pre-empted backlash for this already.

Scott was the first bombshell on Love Island All Stars 2026
Scott was the first bombshell on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

While his entrance into the villa was being unveiled on ITV2 and ITVX, Scott had a pre-recorded TikTok go out, addressing his return to the dating franchise.

In the video he said: "I am currently in Amsterdam and I am about to head to South Africa, the home of Rugby World cup champions Bafana. Bafana, the rainbow nation, all of that. My first time in Africa can't wait - but I think you all know why I'm heading to South Africa."

Preempting backlash, he added: "And I know what's coming, 'Scott again, fourth, fifth time,' whatever. It's not the fourth, fifth time. It's the only time I've done all All Stars.

"In fact, it was the only thing I hadn't done, so it would have been pretty rude to do an original Love island season, go over to America and then come back and not finish it off here. This is always where it was going to end."

Scott Van-Der-Sluis says it will 'end' with Love Island: All Stars

He said that people who suggest he's got an "in" with the ITV producers are wrong, because this is only the second time he's worked with them, saying Love Island Games and the USA series "is a completely different, completely separate thing".

On his intentions for Love Island All Stars 2026, he said: "It's where I'm going to finish the job. It's where I'm going to finish this chapter in my life. Who knows, maybe find someone, hopefully find someone to be fair I'm about that age now."

"And yeah, the final chapter. The final time," he said, suggesting he has no plans to return for a fifth Love Island journey if this doesn't work out.

Scott van-der-Sluis and Maya Jama on Love Island All Stars 2026
Scott had the power to say which Love Island All Stars 2026 couple he thought was 'No Good'. Picture: ITV

Of all his Love Island experiences, his shortest appearance was on Love Island Games. He entered the show on day 12 and was dumped from the villa three days later.

He became a Love Island icon on his original season where his savage one liners had fans obsessed. He famously told Mitch Taylor: "Has anyone ever told you, you sound like a f------ k------?"

So far, on All Stars, he's already dropped a savage line, telling sweetshop owner Sean that on his season, "You were that far up Joey's arse you were naming his organs after candy."

After arriving as a bombshell, Scott had to choose which couples he thought were 'No Good'. He chose Sean and Belle Hassan, and Shaq Muhammad and Leanne Amaning, meaning they were immediately separated.

Then the boys were told by host Maya Jama that they weren't staying in the villa that night, ending the episode on a major cliffhanger.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"
Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her

Hot On Capital

People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.' tour

Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

More Movies & TV News

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from
Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton