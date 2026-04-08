Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update
8 April 2026, 17:14 | Updated: 8 April 2026, 17:26
Love Island All Stars finalists Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning have finally shared news about going 'official'.
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Love Island All Stars finalists Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning quickly became fan favourites, and since they left the villa in third place fans have been on at Scott to make Leanne his girlfriend.
In the villa, the conversation of going official came up when Sean Stone asked Lucinda Strafford to be his girlfriend. Scott was quick to say to co-star Harrison Solomon that the decision was "mad". He later told Whitney Adebayo: "I look at Leanne and I see girlfriend material, does that mean that right it's the right moment?"
Then, a couple of weeks after the villa, in a chat with Capital, Scott addressed if they'd gone official, saying: "All I can say is, yeah that's just for me to know. That's for me to know."
Now it turns out, that at the time, Scott and Leanne were very much not official, as they've finally shared news while on a trip to Iceland.
In a TikTok of the pair enjoying the Blue Lagoon, Scott wrote, "Let me introduce you to ScottanneOfficial," a nod to the ship name fans gave them.
The caption read: "right place, right person, right time. It was only ever going to be you ❤️"
The song Scott used for the video was a beautiful love song by Carla Morrison, titled 'Disfruto' which translates from Spanish to 'I Enjoy'. In the song, Carla sings: "It pleases me to love you. I enjoy caressing you and put you to sleep"
Fans are overjoyed by the news, with one commenting: "AHHHH NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY."
Another said: "The caption 🥹💗 beautiful song, the lyrics are so lovely for you both. Scottanne 4L."
While Scott was so against making things official in the villa, Leanna felt different and asked him a few times why he thought it was so crazy.
Fans had hoped that Scott putting off the label was because he had a girlfriend proposal planned.
Over on Snapchat, from the Blue Lagoon, Scott sat with Leanne and said: "Right everyone, Blue Lagoon, Iceland 7/4/26, Scottanne Official. We are boyfriend and girlfriend.
"It's long overdue but I wanted to ask her here, in Iceland, in the Blue Lagoon. I don't think there's a better place I could have asked her."
Leanne said she was very happy and it was "very cute".
Love Island cast react to the show's most dramatic moments | Capital
Read more about Love Island here:
- Love Island's Samie Elishi slams Ciaran Davies' account of their split
- Reason why Love Island's Toni and Cach split revealed
- How do MAFS Australia's Bec Love Island UK's Samie know each other?
- Love Island's Belle shocks fans with 'Mother's Day' post dedicated to Harrison
- Scott van-der-Sluis reveals real reason he's been on Love Island so many times
- Love Island’s Mitch suggests Samie is to 'blame' for Ciaran split in now-deleted post