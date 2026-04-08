Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update

Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars finalists Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning have finally shared news about going 'official'.

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Love Island All Stars finalists Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning quickly became fan favourites, and since they left the villa in third place fans have been on at Scott to make Leanne his girlfriend.

In the villa, the conversation of going official came up when Sean Stone asked Lucinda Strafford to be his girlfriend. Scott was quick to say to co-star Harrison Solomon that the decision was "mad". He later told Whitney Adebayo: "I look at Leanne and I see girlfriend material, does that mean that right it's the right moment?"

Then, a couple of weeks after the villa, in a chat with Capital, Scott addressed if they'd gone official, saying: "All I can say is, yeah that's just for me to know. That's for me to know."

Now it turns out, that at the time, Scott and Leanne were very much not official, as they've finally shared news while on a trip to Iceland.

Scott and Leanne have been looking loved-up since leaving the villa. Picture: TikTok

In a TikTok of the pair enjoying the Blue Lagoon, Scott wrote, "Let me introduce you to ScottanneOfficial," a nod to the ship name fans gave them.

The caption read: "right place, right person, right time. It was only ever going to be you ❤️"

The song Scott used for the video was a beautiful love song by Carla Morrison, titled 'Disfruto' which translates from Spanish to 'I Enjoy'. In the song, Carla sings: "It pleases me to love you. I enjoy caressing you and put you to sleep"

Fans are overjoyed by the news, with one commenting: "AHHHH NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY."

Another said: "The caption 🥹💗 beautiful song, the lyrics are so lovely for you both. Scottanne 4L."

Scott and Leanne announce relationship update. Picture: TikTok

While Scott was so against making things official in the villa, Leanna felt different and asked him a few times why he thought it was so crazy.

Fans had hoped that Scott putting off the label was because he had a girlfriend proposal planned.

Over on Snapchat, from the Blue Lagoon, Scott sat with Leanne and said: "Right everyone, Blue Lagoon, Iceland 7/4/26, Scottanne Official. We are boyfriend and girlfriend.

"It's long overdue but I wanted to ask her here, in Iceland, in the Blue Lagoon. I don't think there's a better place I could have asked her."

Leanne said she was very happy and it was "very cute".

Love Island cast react to the show's most dramatic moments | Capital

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