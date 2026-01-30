Love Island All Stars fans 'work out' truth of Samie and Lucinda feud

Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford ended up in a row over whether or not they were "friends" outside of the villa after a shocking recoupling.

Love Island All Stars fans thought it was no secret that Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford were good friends outside of the villa, but apparently it was a secret to Lucinda...

A feud between the pair quietly began when Lucinda got to choose to steal any boy she wanted because she was a bombshell. Despite the fact that Samie and Ciaran Davies' couple was going strong, Lucinda chose to steal Ciaran, leaving Samie feeling blindsided.

Later, Samie approached Lucinda saying: "Maybe I just forgot where we was, and was thinking we were on the outside. 'Cus we're good friends out here. And I feel like I'm the closest girl to you in her, like on the outside."

However, Lucinda said: "I don't think we're close enough to stop me from picking Ciaran."

And to defend her feeling that their friendship wasn't that deep, Lucinda claimed that Samie didn't invite her to the launch of her fragrance line. But now, Love Island viewers have done some digging and are suggesting that's not exactly true.

Lucinda and Samie on holiday in March 2025. Picture: Instagram

As soon as Lucinda brought up that she hadn't been invited to Samie's launch night, Samie quickly replied: "You weren't even in the country!"

Love Island sleuths have done some digging and have come to conclusion that Samie is right, Lucinda was not in the UK when the launch party took place.

On November 11th 2025, Samie shared an Instagram post celebrating the launch of her fragrance brand Elishi, saying: "last night was soo special✨ a room full of the most amazing supportive ladies I couldn’t of asked for more."

The event was attended by Islanders Millie Court and All Stars' Sophie Piper. But while Lucinda was no where to be seen, fans think they found proof that she wasn't in the UK for November 10th, when the event took place.

Over on Lucinda's Instagram, she shared posts between November 4th and 12th showing that she was in New York with her mum celebrating her birthday.

The reality TV star shared a video of her on Brooklyn Bridge on the day of her birthday, which the caption: "26 today 💌 feeling extremely grateful .. 🥹♡"

Then on the 8th she said: "I❤️NYC."

Despite these receipts, some fans are still sceptical saying: "Not necessarily because we know that they post content late sometimes to extend their trip on Insta, even when they come back home."

Others have argued that even if she was out of the country, she still might not have ever received a physical invite from Samie to the event beforehand.

Lucinda and Samie out for drinks. Picture: Instagram

All of this aside, Love Island viewers have been resurfacing vlogs and TikToks of Samie and Lucinda together - at dinner, on nights out and on holiday - which would suggest they had somewhat of a close bond before All Stars.

One thing that fans have resurfaced is a post of the girls on holiday in Mexico just last March. Lucinda captioned the post: "The moon and sun.. 🥹🌙✨"

And as well as all this, fans are still trying to work out why Lucinda fell out with Millie and Chloe Burrows, who she was famously very close with.

