Love Island All Stars fans 'work out' truth of Samie and Lucinda feud

30 January 2026, 12:42 | Updated: 30 January 2026, 13:33

Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained
Love Island All Stars' Samie and Lucinda's friendship and feud explained. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford ended up in a row over whether or not they were "friends" outside of the villa after a shocking recoupling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans thought it was no secret that Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford were good friends outside of the villa, but apparently it was a secret to Lucinda...

A feud between the pair quietly began when Lucinda got to choose to steal any boy she wanted because she was a bombshell. Despite the fact that Samie and Ciaran Davies' couple was going strong, Lucinda chose to steal Ciaran, leaving Samie feeling blindsided.

Later, Samie approached Lucinda saying: "Maybe I just forgot where we was, and was thinking we were on the outside. 'Cus we're good friends out here. And I feel like I'm the closest girl to you in her, like on the outside."

However, Lucinda said: "I don't think we're close enough to stop me from picking Ciaran."

And to defend her feeling that their friendship wasn't that deep, Lucinda claimed that Samie didn't invite her to the launch of her fragrance line. But now, Love Island viewers have done some digging and are suggesting that's not exactly true.

Lucinda and Samie on holiday in March 2025
Lucinda and Samie on holiday in March 2025. Picture: Instagram

As soon as Lucinda brought up that she hadn't been invited to Samie's launch night, Samie quickly replied: "You weren't even in the country!"

Love Island sleuths have done some digging and have come to conclusion that Samie is right, Lucinda was not in the UK when the launch party took place.

On November 11th 2025, Samie shared an Instagram post celebrating the launch of her fragrance brand Elishi, saying: "last night was soo special✨ a room full of the most amazing supportive ladies I couldn’t of asked for more."

The event was attended by Islanders Millie Court and All Stars' Sophie Piper. But while Lucinda was no where to be seen, fans think they found proof that she wasn't in the UK for November 10th, when the event took place.

Over on Lucinda's Instagram, she shared posts between November 4th and 12th showing that she was in New York with her mum celebrating her birthday.

The reality TV star shared a video of her on Brooklyn Bridge on the day of her birthday, which the caption: "26 today 💌 feeling extremely grateful .. 🥹♡"

Then on the 8th she said: "I❤️NYC."

Despite these receipts, some fans are still sceptical saying: "Not necessarily because we know that they post content late sometimes to extend their trip on Insta, even when they come back home."

Others have argued that even if she was out of the country, she still might not have ever received a physical invite from Samie to the event beforehand.

Lucinda and Samie out for drinks
Lucinda and Samie out for drinks. Picture: Instagram

All of this aside, Love Island viewers have been resurfacing vlogs and TikToks of Samie and Lucinda together - at dinner, on nights out and on holiday - which would suggest they had somewhat of a close bond before All Stars.

One thing that fans have resurfaced is a post of the girls on holiday in Mexico just last March. Lucinda captioned the post: "The moon and sun.. 🥹🌙✨"

And as well as all this, fans are still trying to work out why Lucinda fell out with Millie and Chloe Burrows, who she was famously very close with.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Lucinda's before and after was shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to

Love Island's Lucinda's before and after cosmetic treatment ahead of All Stars revealed

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Love Island fans are losing it over Millie and Zac's passionate kiss

Love Island All Stars' fans call Millie and Zac's kiss 'best in Love Island UK history'

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Hot On Capital

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February

What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Bridgerton boss explains why Benedict ends up with a woman despite being bisexual

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes says there will be "exactly eight" seasons

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes reveals exactly how many seasons there will be

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more
Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Scott pictured looking shocked, and Millie and Charlie talking.

Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have a Casa Amor?

Benson Boone claps back at claims he's copying Harry Styles

Benson Boone slams claims he's "copying" Harry Styles

Love Island All Stars US bombshells

Love Island All Stars sees eight OG Islanders enter SECOND villa with US bombshells

Meet Love Island USA's Yamen Sanders who is on Love Island All Stars

Who is Love Island's Yamen Sanders? All Stars bomshell's age, series and football career

Meet Love Island USA's Kyra who is on Love Island All Stars 2026

Who is Love Island's Kyra Lizama? All Stars bombshell’s age, series, ethnicity and ex-boyfriend
Carrington Rodriguez All Stars promo image and a selfie.

Who is Love Island's Carrington Rodriguez? All Stars bomshell's age, series and ex-girlfriend
Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Millie Court in tears discussing Liam Reardon split

Love Island All Stars' Millie crying over Liam breakup has fans saying the same thing

Meet Love Island USA's Imani who is on Love Island All Stars 2026

Who is Love Island's Imani Wheeler? All Stars bombshell’s age, series and ethnicity

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Love Island's Zac Woodworth? All Stars bomshell's age, series & more

Meet Love Island All Stars US bombshell Sher

Who is Love Island's Sher Suarez? All Stars bombshell’s age, series, ethnicity and ex-boyfriend

More Movies & TV News

Bridgerton season 4 release time—here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time Bridgerton season 4 Part 1 comes out

Sean and Tommy pictured in the all stars villa.

Past Love Island stars rush to defend Sean after Scott 'bullying' row

Scott and Sean pictured in the villa.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's family issue emotional statement after tense Scott row

A screenshot from Harry Cooksley's TikTok and Helena Ford crying in the villa.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley admits he "feels sorry" for ex Helena Ford on All Stars

Charlie's All Stars promo image and pictured on Aftersun.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick calls out 'fake' couple still in the villa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton