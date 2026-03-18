Why did Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie split?

18 March 2026, 09:21

Ciaran and Samie pictured at the finale and posing together.
Why did Ciaran and Samie split? Picture: Shutterstock & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Why did Love Island winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi split? Here's everything we know about their breakup.

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Fans were left stunned when it was reported Love Island winner's Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi had split, less than three weeks after taking home the £50,000 prize pot.

In the All Stars villa, fans watched their relationship blossom on screen so when the finale rolled around, it was no surprise when they won the show.

Once back in the outside world, Ciaran and Samie had spoken openly about how they planned to manage a long-distance relationship with Ciaran based in Wales and Samie based in London. Fans had high hopes for the couple, but as we all now know, it wasn't meant to be.

As we come to terms with the breakup news, here's everything we know so far about their split.

A selfie of Ciaran and Samie.
The couple were a fan-favourite. Picture: Instagram

Why did Ciaran and Samie split?

A tabloid source has claimed Samie was “pretty focused on work". A friend close to her said: “Samie is really disappointed it didn’t work out but Ciaran always knew she was a busy girl.

“Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking. She just wasn’t hearing from him."

Sadly things just "fizzled out" due to a lack of communication, and they ultimately realised they "didn’t have much in common" in the real world.

When the news first broke of Ciaran and Samie's split, a tabloid source claimed they decided they were just better off "staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically".

At the moment, the pair seem to be focusing on their own lives. Samie is away on a press trip in New York, while Ciaran has shared he plans to stay in London for a few weeks with American Love Island stars, Yamen Sanders, Zac Woodworth and Carrington Rodriguez.

A screenshot of Ciaran's Snapchat story.
The pair documented their recent trip to Wales. Picture: Snapchat

Although sources claim things "fizzled out" between the pair, it still comes as a surprise, as they had documented their time together since leaving the villa.

Within three weeks of leaving the villa, Ciaran and Samie had visited London and Barry Island in Wales.

Before their split, Ciaran told WalesOnline their plans for making a long-distance relationship work, saying: "Before the show I was in London often and when we do come to see each other after spending time apart it'll keep our excitement.

"I think as of right now it's the best thing because in the real world, as a relationship, we probably still wouldn't be seeing each other as much as we did in the villa but I'm feeling very, very positive with how it's gonna go."

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