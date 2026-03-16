Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran break silence after split reports

16 March 2026, 10:58 | Updated: 16 March 2026, 16:03

Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran break silence after split reports
Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran break silence after split reports. Picture: Instagram / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies have both broken their silence hours after it was reported they split.

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Love Island All Stars series three saw series nine's Samie Elishi and series 11's Ciaran Davies crowned the show's winners, taking home the £50,000 prize between them.

Relationship-wise the pair had a pretty seamless journey as they only had eyes for one another throughout the entire experience. Samie's experience was less seamless overall however, as she found herself constantly butting heads with Lucinda Strafford - who used to be one of her closest friends.

Less than three weeks after they left the villa as winners, it was reported that the pair had actually already called it quits. With the breakup seemingly coming out of nowhere, fans were unsure what to believe.

But now, both Samie and Ciaran have broken their silence and it's not looking so good...

Samie captioned this post: "my calm"
Samie captioned this post: "my calm". Picture: Instagram

At the time that it was reported that the pair had split, Samie was in New York on a press trip, meanwhile Ciaran was in Wales spending time with co-star Scott van-der-Sluis.

Over on Scott's Snapchat, he and Ciaran were talking about their game of padel, when Scott said: "We swapped partners..."

He quickly clarified: "For padel by the way, not relationships."

However, their friend off camera chimed in and said, "there's only one relationship". At this all of them, including Ciaran, started to laugh. The moment was clipped and posted to TikTok by a fan.

On viewer commented: "oh... so NOW it's confirmed." Scott has since removed the video from his Snapchat.

Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran via their Snapchats
Love Island winners Samie and Ciaran via their Snapchats. Picture: Snapchat

Over on Ciaran's Snapchat, he sat in his car to give his fans "a little catch up".

In the catch up, he only shared what he'd done over the weekend and gave an update on his plans to stay in London for a few weeks with American Love Island stars, Yamen Sanders, Zac Woodworth and Carrington Rodriguez.

There was no mention of the reports that had come out about him and Samie and also no mention of when he'd next see her.

Similarly, Samie shared an update on her Snapchat from her trip in New York, also steering well clear of any Ciaran chat.

She did include a picture of a baby tee that had the phrase 'enforce male curfews' written on it, which may be seen as a dig at Ciaran. Over on her Instagram, she also shared a post saying: "I might move to NY."

T-shirt saying 'enforce male curfews' via Samie's Snapchat story
T-shirt saying 'enforce male curfews' via Samie's Snapchat story. Picture: Snapchat

Their updates come after a tabloid source claimed: "Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically... They made that decision in the week."

They added: "Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line."

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