Love Island's Ronnie and Harriett photoshopped picture 'leaked' after Olivia controversy

Love Island star Olivia's Ronnie and Harriett picture has been 'leaked'. Picture: ITV

The second series of Love Island All Stars wouldn't exactly be described as smooth-sailing, with two islanders walking, multiple feuds and ex-flings, it was certainly an interesting journey for the likes of Grace Jackson, Luca Bish, Ekin-Su, Curtis Pritchard and, of course, the winners, Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen.

However, towards the end of the series, there was a sense of harmony restored in the villa. But the peace was disrupted when all of the dumped islanders returned to the villa for the very final dumping.

To viewers' surprise, Olivia Hawkins accused Grace of being fake on the show, insisting she had seen text messages of Grace saying she'd do whatever it took to win. When Grace rebuked the claim, Olivia went on to say she'd seen the screenshots and had the "receipts".

Then, Harriett Blackmore chimed in with: "She probably made it up like she did with Ronnie."

Olivia sent the villa into chaos during the final dumping. Picture: ITV

What Harriett was referring to was something Ronnie's good friend Olivia Attwood had spilled on when Olivia and Ronnie's history was revealed on the show.

At the time, Olivia took to her Instagram stories and said: "My information is and my stance on this - not backing Ron he shouldn't have messaged someone if he was in a situationship, whatever, I don't know the status of him and Harriett at that time - but Olivia was very engaged in the messaging back and forth."

Spilling the tea, she added: "He wasn't talking to himself and I think the picture of him holding Harriet's hand, she photoshopped her face onto it and sent it back to him."

Shocked that she had said that, Olivia quickly ended her Love Island debrief with her mouth wide open.

Olivia Attwood reveals details on the Olivia-Ronnie DM saga

When Olivia voted for Harriett and Ronnie at the final dumping, Harriett said: "Lol obviously, the girl literally photoshopped her head on top of mine and sent it to Ronnie and he still didn't want you on the outside."

When Olivia went on to deny that she wanted to date Ronnie, Harriett asked her: "Okay, did you photoshop yourself? No, Liv did you photoshop yourself on top of me? Did you?"

And when Olivia didn't reply she said: "'Cause, everyone on the outside knows and it's embarrassing."

With the screenshots Olivia claimed to have seen of Grace's texts, there have been multiple versions circling online which have not been verified by anyone, especially not by Grace or Olivia.

But now, the tabloids have claimed to have obtained the photoshopped image of Ronnie and Harriett from one of Ronnie's friends.

The friend told the tabloids: "Ronnie got the pic after his split with Harriett. Olivia had written 'too soon?' underneath - he found it really funny at the time and showed everyone."

It was a paparazzi picture shared by Click News and Media of Ronnie on the phone leading as he held Harriett's hand behind him. There's no doubt that the picture is an iconic couples picture.

When it was taken, not long after they left the Love Island villa in 2024, they both shared it to their Instagrams but later deleted it when they broke up.

In the edited version, a selfie of Olivia Hawkins has be manipulated to lay over Harriett's face.

Harriett had Grace's back during the final dumping. Picture: ITV

During the live Love Island All Stars final, Ronnie had hinted to leaking the photo himself. He said: "I might find a little photo that someone sent me."

Confused, Maya asked: "What's that about?"

Ronnie explained: "I found a photo on my camera."

