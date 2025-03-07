Love Island's Olivia addresses controversial Grace screenshots for the first time

7 March 2025, 11:47 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 15:02

Love Island's Olivia addresses the Grace screenshots for the first time
Love Island's Olivia addresses the Grace screenshots for the first time. Picture: ITV / SpillWithWill

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars contestant Olivia Hawkins has opened up about the Grace screenshot drama in a tearful interview.

Over two and a half weeks after the Love Island All Stars final saw Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen win, we didn't expect to be still talking about those pesky screenshots, alas here we are as Olivia Hawkins has spoke about them for the first time.

In case you missed it, during the brutal final dumping, Olivia claimed she had seen messages of Grace Jackson saying she'd do 'anything it took to win this time'. Grace denied this and was left feeling helpless for days as she couldn't prove herself from inside the villa.

Since then, the likes of Mitch Taylor aka Messy Mitch have weighed in on the drama and Gabby told us that the claim put a "dampener" on the final for her, Casey, Luca Bish and Grace.

Olivia sent the villa into chaos during the final dumping
Olivia sent the villa into chaos during the final dumping. Picture: ITV

Now, speaking on the SpillWithWIll podcast Olivia has broken down into tears defending herself after the onslaught of hate she has received since she made the claims. She said: "I said this piece of information to producers, and they wanted me to, you know, say what I’ve seen."

On whether or not it's true, she told Will: "What I will say is, do people really think I would go on national television and lie about something so serious as that?"

“Well, obviously, the first time I went on Love Island, it was quite controversial when I came out, so I was used to that. And then when I went back on and, you know, dropped that tiny piece of information… tiny, tiny, just a bit of a grenade. Just a little bit,” she said through tears.

Grace and Olivia came to blows during the final dumping
Grace and Olivia came to blows during the final dumping. Picture: ITV

Olivia added: "I never wanted Grace to get any hate. That wasn’t my intention. It was a show."

Speaking on the Wednesdays podcast Luca and Grace revealed that, for three days, Grace was distraught by what had happened. Grace said she struggled to sleep and Luca explained that during dinner time, when the boys and girls were separated, Grace broke down into tears.

Under the Instagram clip from the podcast episode Olivia commented: "Thank you for allowing me to be so vulnerable, needed this chat."

Grace Jackson hits back at Olivia on Love Island as final starts

Read more about Love Island here:

