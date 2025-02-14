Here's why Love Island All Stars axed Movie Night

14 February 2025, 13:26

Why did Love Island All Stars axe Movie Night?
Why did Love Island All Stars axe Movie Night? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The fan-favourite Love Island feature has officially been dropped from All Stars.

As we get closer and closer to the Love Island All Stars final, fans of the show have been scratching their heads and wondering, 'when will there be a Movie Night?'

Last year, the infamous Movie Night was rebranded to the PDA Awards with Georgia Steel winning 'Most Sneaky All Star' and Toby Aromolaran winning 'Most Salty All Star' among other argument-inducing awards. In the summer, they were called The Grafties which had Nicole Samuel fuming after she watched her partner Ciaran Davies in Casa Amor.

With games in this season of All Stars like To Be Honest, the public questions and Spin The Bottle having already caused drama among the islanders, will we get to see a version of Movie Night too?

Is there a Movie Night in Love Island All Stars?

Elma and Curtis had a heated row, Curtis told her to "take a chill pill"
Elma and Curtis had a heated row, Curtis told her to "take a chill pill". Picture: ITV

Why is there no Movie Night in Love Island All Stars 2025?

It has been reported that, although it was included in the first-ever All Stars series, there won't be a Movie Night, or anything adjacent, in 2025 as a result of Ofcom complaints received during the PDA Awards and The Grafties in 2024.

"This series of All Stars has ditched the PDA awards, which caused loads of bad blood in the villa last year and got fans complaining to Ofcom," a source told the tabloids.

They continued: "PDA Awards replaced Movie Night and The Grafties, both popular challenges in the main series, but for this second round of All Stars, show bosses didn’t want to repeat themselves.

"All Stars has totally different format points to the regular series, and they want to keep viewers on their toes. But even though there won’t be anything like the PDAs or movie night, there are lots of surprises and unexpected twists and turns in store for the final days of the series."

They concluded: "It’s going to go out with a bang!"

Georgia S wins Sneaky All Star at The PDA's | Love Island All Stars

This year ITV have already received Ofcom complaints. Reportedly, Grace Jackson telling Luca Bish to "just shut the f--- up" during Spin The Bottle generated 57 complaints from viewers.

Fans of the show have also been calling on Elma Pazar to be removed from the show after her rows with the likes of Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard.

After Elma told Sammy Root that Curtis wasn't her cup of tea, or even "cup of luke warm jar of p---", one fan wrote on X: "ofcom WILL be hearing from me tonight after elma's attitude and tone x".

Another said: "I have logged a complaint about Elma to Ofcom and would urge you to do the same. Bullying is NOT entertainment."

For anyone unaware of what Ofcom is, it's the government-approved regulation service for all broadcast media telecommunications and postal industries in the UK.

Ekin and Elma's feud started after the Heart Rate Challenge
Ekin and Elma's feud started after the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

The report has left it open as to whether or not a Movie Night will return for the main series that should be returning in the summer.

