Love Island's Mitch responds to backlash after sharing alleged Grace text screenshots

Love Island's Mitch posted alleged screenshots of Grace's text messages but doesn't know if they're real. Picture: ITV2

Despite sharing them, "Messy Mitch" has now admitted that he doesn't know whether the alleged Grace Jackson screenshots are even real.

Love Island's Mitch Taylor, who appeared on season 10, waded into the Grace Jackson text screenshot drama after posting alleged "receipts" on his Snapchat story but has now admitted that he doesn't know if they were actually real.

In case you missed the drama, dumped All Stars islander Olivia Hawkins dropped a bombshell on Grace after claiming she had seen messages of Grace saying she'd "do anything" to win the show.

Grace immediately denied those claims but unverified screenshots began circulating on social media shortly after the episode. Here's where "Messy Mitch" comes in...

While commenting on the episode on Snapchat, Mitch (who is friends with Casey) urged people to send him the Grace "receipts" and then proceeded to share a video that claimed to show Grace's messages.

However, Mitch has now confirmed that he has no idea if they were real or fake, leading viewers to call him out.

Love Island Star Mitch Taylor has posted the alleged messages of Grace saying she will do anything to win the show👀#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GCJ0ZaBkc0 — Sana (@sanaravishing) February 17, 2025

After asking for people to "send [him] the receipts now", Mitch posted a video which appeared to show Grace's Instagram profile as well as alleged messages written in reply to an unnamed person that read: "Aww thank you babe. I will win this time. I'll do anything to."

However, according to several fans who managed to catch Mitch's recent live, he reportedly admitted to not knowing whether the screenshots he shared were real or not.

On his Instagram story, he doubled down on that statement, saying he didn't know who they were from: "I don't know who the receipts are from. I got sent it loads all I know is Casey and Gabby won."

Responding to a fan on TikTok who twisted his words and said he posted "fake" DMs, he clarified: "No I didn't, I said I dunno if they're real or not, stfu x"

Love Island's Mitch admits he has no idea if Grace screenshot video was real or not. Picture: via TikTok

Love Island's "Messy Mitch" confirms he doesn't know where alleged Grace screenshots came from. Picture: via Snapchat

While some viewers have been quick to believe Olivia's claims and the recent unverified screenshots, no solid proof or confirmation has been shared.

When host Maya Jama pressed Olivia on the "receipts" in the finale, Olivia appeared to skirt around the question, while Grace stood firm and said that there were no receipts. Olivia said: "I’ve seen them. I’ve said what I said, you know me. I am very straight-talking and I am straight to the point."

The video shared by Mitch is the second alleged screenshot that has emerged and it's completely different to the first.

Love Island's Mitch responds to threats after posting unconfirmed screenshots of messages from All Stars' Grace Jackson. Picture: @mitcheltaylor_ via Instagram

Mitch is now being called out for sharing the unverified screenshots and he's also firing back by posting screenshots of the threats he and girlfriend Hayley Griffin received since posting them.

He wrote: "Morning guys, hate/death threats don't bother me but please stop sending hate/death threats to Hayley. I've always had a love hate relationship with the public but keep the beef on me, don't involve my girlfriend. I appreciate you all."

