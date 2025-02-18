Love Island's Mitch responds to backlash after sharing alleged Grace text screenshots

18 February 2025, 15:49

Love Island's Mitch posted alleged screenshots of Grace's text messages but doesn't know if they're real
Love Island's Mitch posted alleged screenshots of Grace's text messages but doesn't know if they're real. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Despite sharing them, "Messy Mitch" has now admitted that he doesn't know whether the alleged Grace Jackson screenshots are even real.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Mitch Taylor, who appeared on season 10, waded into the Grace Jackson text screenshot drama after posting alleged "receipts" on his Snapchat story but has now admitted that he doesn't know if they were actually real.

In case you missed the drama, dumped All Stars islander Olivia Hawkins dropped a bombshell on Grace after claiming she had seen messages of Grace saying she'd "do anything" to win the show.

Grace immediately denied those claims but unverified screenshots began circulating on social media shortly after the episode. Here's where "Messy Mitch" comes in...

While commenting on the episode on Snapchat, Mitch (who is friends with Casey) urged people to send him the Grace "receipts" and then proceeded to share a video that claimed to show Grace's messages.

However, Mitch has now confirmed that he has no idea if they were real or fake, leading viewers to call him out.

After asking for people to "send [him] the receipts now", Mitch posted a video which appeared to show Grace's Instagram profile as well as alleged messages written in reply to an unnamed person that read: "Aww thank you babe. I will win this time. I'll do anything to."

However, according to several fans who managed to catch Mitch's recent live, he reportedly admitted to not knowing whether the screenshots he shared were real or not.

On his Instagram story, he doubled down on that statement, saying he didn't know who they were from: "I don't know who the receipts are from. I got sent it loads all I know is Casey and Gabby won."

Responding to a fan on TikTok who twisted his words and said he posted "fake" DMs, he clarified: "No I didn't, I said I dunno if they're real or not, stfu x"

Love Island's Mitch admits he has no idea if Grace screenshot video was real or not
Love Island's Mitch admits he has no idea if Grace screenshot video was real or not. Picture: via TikTok
Love Island&squot;s "Messy Mitch" confirms he doesn&squot;t know where alleged Grace screenshots came from
Love Island's "Messy Mitch" confirms he doesn't know where alleged Grace screenshots came from. Picture: via Snapchat

While some viewers have been quick to believe Olivia's claims and the recent unverified screenshots, no solid proof or confirmation has been shared.

When host Maya Jama pressed Olivia on the "receipts" in the finale, Olivia appeared to skirt around the question, while Grace stood firm and said that there were no receipts. Olivia said: "I’ve seen them. I’ve said what I said, you know me. I am very straight-talking and I am straight to the point."

The video shared by Mitch is the second alleged screenshot that has emerged and it's completely different to the first.

Love Island's Mitch responds to threats after posting unconfirmed screenshots of messages from All Stars' Grace Jackson
Love Island's Mitch responds to threats after posting unconfirmed screenshots of messages from All Stars' Grace Jackson. Picture: @mitcheltaylor_ via Instagram

Mitch is now being called out for sharing the unverified screenshots and he's also firing back by posting screenshots of the threats he and girlfriend Hayley Griffin received since posting them.

He wrote: "Morning guys, hate/death threats don't bother me but please stop sending hate/death threats to Hayley. I've always had a love hate relationship with the public but keep the beef on me, don't involve my girlfriend. I appreciate you all."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who won Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who won Love Island All Stars 2025?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page address their split for the first time

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page address their split for the first time

Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman reportedly passed out

What happened to Love Island's Casey O'Gorman on All Stars?

Love Island fans think they've found the screenshot of Grace's alleged text messages

Love Island's Grace's alleged text messages 'leaked' after Olivia's shocking reveal

Hot On Capital

Two celebs have already dropped out of The Traitors UK

2 stars have already quit Celebrity Traitors UK

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals how he filmed his viral nude scene

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms he didn't use a stand-in for his nude scene

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year

When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

Doechii shuts down lip-syncing allegations after Grammys video goes viral

Doechii shuts down lip-syncing allegations after Grammys video goes viral

The White Lotus season 3 shocks fans with implied "incest" storyline between Saxton and Lochlan

The White Lotus season 3 shocks fans with "incest storyline" between brothers

We've had a spring refresh of the schedule

We've unveiled a fresh spring schedule

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
Where and how to watch the real Belle Gibson interview recreated in Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar

Where to watch real life Belle Gibson’s 60 Minutes interview

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Aubrey Plaza pays emotional tribute to late husband Jeff Baena during SNL50 appearance

Aubrey Plaza pays emotional tribute to late husband Jeff Baena during SNL50 appearance

Where is Clive Rothwell now? Belle Gibson's boyfriend is featured heavily in the Netflix series

What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell and are they still together?

Where is Belle Gibson now? Did she go to jail?

Where is Belle Gibson now and did she go to jail? The true story behind Apple Cider Vinegar
Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Why did Love Island's Scott Thomas not return for the group dumping on All Stars?

Here's why Love Island's Scott Thomas didn't return for the All Stars group dumping

What happened between Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint?

What happened between Love Island's Olivia and Ronnie? Their history explained

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Here's who inspired Apple Cider Vinegar character Milla Blake

Is Apple Cider Vinegar's Milla Blake a real person? Here's who inspired the character

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot spoilers and news about the HBO series
Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 6 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

More Movies & TV News

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid well above minimum wage for their time in the luxury villa

How much are the Love Island All Stars cast paid?

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

What happened to Belle Gibson's son in real life?

What happened to Belle Gibson's son in real life?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset