EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together

6 March 2026, 17:37

Love Island's Millie and Zac pictured during Capital interview and posing together.
Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together. Picture: Capital & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' couple Millie Court and Zac Woodworth have revealed their long-distance plans now that they've left the villa.

Love Island All Stars' runner-ups and fan favourite couple Millie Court and Zac Woodworth have finally revealed their future living plans together, as they're one of the All Star couples who will be navigating a long distance relationship.

When American bombshell Zac walked into 'Villa USA', Millie didn’t realise at the time that she had just met her Prince Charming. It was then game over for all the other guys - including Curtis Pritchard who was back at the main villa waiting for her.

Over the following days and weeks, the nation watched adoringly as their love story unfolded. And yes, it got a little spicy at times with their first kiss being named as the 'best in Love Island UK history'.

Now, they're enjoying breakfast dates and workouts together in the outside world. We checked in with Millie and Zac to see what their future living plans look like given that Zac is based across the pond. Here's what they said…

Millie and Zac pictured at a restaurant.
Millie and Zac have enjoyed dates on the outside together. Picture: Instagram

Millie took the lead when answering how they'll manage a long-distance relationship, saying: "Well, luckily we both love travelling. And I think for the time being, for the near future, our plans are to just travel all over.

"Obviously you're in the UK at the moment, you're gonna pop back home for a bit, then you're coming back for awhile."

She continued: "Then I'm going to go to America with him throughout the summer. We're going to see so many states yeah."

Love Island's Millie & Zac share how they'll make long distance work

What's next for them after they become the ultimate travel couple though? Well, Millie reflected on the idea of living somewhere permanently together. She said: "After all of the travelling, we'll have a discussion of maybe where we want to be permanently, but right now we don't know where that'll be."

Zac agreed with everything she said and admitted he feels like they'll "split time" anyway with the likelihood of them being on the road and "playing life by ear". Honestly, can we join too?

Since filming the interview with the couple, Zac has flown home to Arizona. Meanwhile, Millie has revealed that she "can't wait" to fly to America and meet his friends and family.

Millie already met Zac's parents when they landed in the UK and we have no doubt that the rest of his family will fall in love with her.

