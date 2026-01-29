Love Island All Stars' Millie crying over Liam breakup has fans saying the same thing

Millie Court in tears discussing Liam Reardon split. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Millie pulled the breaks on her couple with Curtis and viewers think it has something to do with her ex-boyfriend Liam.

Before Love Island All Stars' biggest twist so far, that saw SIX American bombshells enter the villa, series seven winner Millie Court was seen in an emotional chat with Curtis Pritchard.

The pair, who have been in a couple since Curtis stole her from Charlie Frederick, began a conversation about how fast their relationship was moving. Millie spoke about feeling like it was getting "a bit too much".

She told Curtis: "I just really want it happen naturally. I do enjoy our conversations together and I feel comfortable around you, but I'm still figuring out whether we're compatible."

This sparked Curtis to question whether it was too soon after her breakup from Liam Reardon for her to really open up - and fans of the show have been wondering the same thing.

Millie told Curtis she wanted to slow things down. Picture: ITV

Millie began to reply, saying, "I know I don't want to be with him but I can't sit down and say that...," before breaking down into tears.

Curtis was extremely understanding, and when she said she felt that she was going along with him to please him, he told her: "Whether it hurts me or not, be selfish in here."

Millie and Liam met on Love Island in 2021 where they were crowned winners and won the £50,000 cash prize. However not too long after they broke up, citing long distance as the reason - Liam is based in Wales and Millie in Essex.

The pair did rekindle things and seemed to be going strong for a good few more years, until it was revealed at the end of 2025 that they'd split again.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court split for a second time in 2025. Picture: Getty

Millie and Liam's second split was revealed September when a source told the tabloids: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

While Millie has said that she and Liam's relationship felt like it was over long before they officially called it quits, Love Island viewers have questioned whether she's truly over the split and ready to meet someone new on All Stars.

On X one fan said: "It seems like Millie isn't over Liam, maybe she shouldn't be in there if that's the case"

Another said: "oh i’m not sure millie is entirely over the breakup with liam"

And over on Instagram, someone commented: "She is not over Liam and bless Curtis for understanding."

Even Millie's best friend Chloe Burrows said: "Oh god im crying… what a gem Curtis is too"

After being supportive of Millie and comforting her, Curtis was seen getting emotional himself. His co-star Jack Keating was quick to support him though, literally quoting his Dad's song, saying: "Life is a rollercoaster."

