Love Island All Stars' Millie crying over Liam breakup has fans saying the same thing

29 January 2026, 11:43 | Updated: 29 January 2026, 17:14

Millie Court in tears discussing Liam Reardon split
Millie Court in tears discussing Liam Reardon split. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Millie pulled the breaks on her couple with Curtis and viewers think it has something to do with her ex-boyfriend Liam.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before Love Island All Stars' biggest twist so far, that saw SIX American bombshells enter the villa, series seven winner Millie Court was seen in an emotional chat with Curtis Pritchard.

The pair, who have been in a couple since Curtis stole her from Charlie Frederick, began a conversation about how fast their relationship was moving. Millie spoke about feeling like it was getting "a bit too much".

She told Curtis: "I just really want it happen naturally. I do enjoy our conversations together and I feel comfortable around you, but I'm still figuring out whether we're compatible."

This sparked Curtis to question whether it was too soon after her breakup from Liam Reardon for her to really open up - and fans of the show have been wondering the same thing.

Love Island's Millie told Curtis she wanted to slow things down on All Stars 2026
Millie told Curtis she wanted to slow things down. Picture: ITV

Millie began to reply, saying, "I know I don't want to be with him but I can't sit down and say that...," before breaking down into tears.

Curtis was extremely understanding, and when she said she felt that she was going along with him to please him, he told her: "Whether it hurts me or not, be selfish in here."

Millie and Liam met on Love Island in 2021 where they were crowned winners and won the £50,000 cash prize. However not too long after they broke up, citing long distance as the reason - Liam is based in Wales and Millie in Essex.

The pair did rekindle things and seemed to be going strong for a good few more years, until it was revealed at the end of 2025 that they'd split again.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court split for a second time in 2025
Liam Reardon and Millie Court split for a second time in 2025. Picture: Getty

Millie and Liam's second split was revealed September when a source told the tabloids: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

While Millie has said that she and Liam's relationship felt like it was over long before they officially called it quits, Love Island viewers have questioned whether she's truly over the split and ready to meet someone new on All Stars.

On X one fan said: "It seems like Millie isn't over Liam, maybe she shouldn't be in there if that's the case"

Another said: "oh i’m not sure millie is entirely over the breakup with liam"

And over on Instagram, someone commented: "She is not over Liam and bless Curtis for understanding."

Even Millie's best friend Chloe Burrows said: "Oh god im crying… what a gem Curtis is too"

Love Island All Stars - Curtis emotional after Millie decides to slow things down

After being supportive of Millie and comforting her, Curtis was seen getting emotional himself. His co-star Jack Keating was quick to support him though, literally quoting his Dad's song, saying: "Life is a rollercoaster."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Hot On Capital

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

Who plays Sophie in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more
Scott pictured looking shocked, and Millie and Charlie talking.

Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have a Casa Amor?

Benson Boone claps back at claims he's copying Harry Styles

Benson Boone slams claims he's "copying" Harry Styles

Love Island All Stars US bombshells

Love Island All Stars sees six OG Islanders enter SECOND villa with US bombshells

Meet Love Island USA's Yamen Sanders who is on Love Island All Stars

Who is Love Island's Yamen Sanders? All Stars bomshell's age, series and football career

Meet Love Island USA's Kyra who is on Love Island All Stars 2026

Who is Love Island's Kyra Lizama? All Stars bombshell’s age, series, ethnicity and ex-boyfriend
Carrington Rodriguez All Stars promo image and a selfie.

Who is Love Island's Carrington Rodriguez? All Stars bomshell's age, series and ex-girlfriend
Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Meet Love Island USA's Imani who is on Love Island All Stars 2026

Who is Love Island's Imani Wheeler? All Stars bombshell’s age, series and ethnicity

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Love Island's Zac Woodworth? All Stars bomshell's age, series & more

Meet Love Island All Stars US bombshell Sher

Who is Love Island's Sher Suarez? All Stars bombshell’s age, series, ethnicity and ex-boyfriend
Bridgerton season 4 release time—here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time Bridgerton season 4 Part 1 comes out

Is Harry Styles' Together, Together tour coming to LA? Here's what he's said

Harry Styles hints at more Together, Together tour dates and cities in 2027

Sean and Tommy pictured in the all stars villa.

Past Love Island stars rush to defend Sean after Scott 'bullying' row

Harry Styles will make live debut of new music at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles set to make live debut of new music at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles announces extra Together, Together Tour dates following overwhelming demand

Harry Styles breaks record after adding new Together, Together Tour dates due to huge demand
Scott and Sean pictured in the villa.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's family issue emotional statement after tense Scott row

Louis Tomlinson speaking about Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson opens up about writing songs about Liam Payne on his third album

A screenshot from Harry Cooksley's TikTok and Helena Ford crying in the villa.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley admits he "feels sorry" for ex Helena Ford on All Stars

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

More Movies & TV News

Charlie's All Stars promo image and pictured on Aftersun.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick calls out 'fake' couple still in the villa

Scott and Sean looking tense.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott and Sean clash after fiery game

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Lucinda Strafford's All Stars promo image and pictured with ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's ex Zac Nunns breaks silence on her All Stars appearance

Curtis Love Island All Stars 2026 promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars’ Curtis Pritchard’s age, ex-girlfriend, brother and what series he’s from

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton