Love Island All Stars' fans call Millie and Zac's kiss 'best in Love Island UK history'

Love Island fans are losing it over Millie and Zac's passionate kiss. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars saw Millie Court enjoy a steamy kiss with American bombshell Zac Woodworth and it's sent fans feral - even her best friend Chloe Burrows has reacted.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

So it turns out, an American man was just what the doctor ordered for Millie Court's broken heart!

After an emotional chat with Curtis Pritchard about how things were moving too fast and whether she was truly over her split from Liam Reardon, Millie was whisked off to 'Villa USA' where six US bombshells were waiting to spice things up.

Among the bombshells was, 26-year old Zac Woodworth who was ticking all of Millie's boxes. Tall, yes. Tattoed, yes. Brunette, yes. While the issue of long distance is still something they'd have to figure out, initial attraction was there from the get-go.

This was confirmed when during a game of beer pong, Zac was asked to snog the islander he had the most sexual tension with. Then came the kiss that viewers have branded the best of Love Island UK history.

Love Island All Stars' Zac was not shy when kissing Millie. Picture: ITV

Without hesitation, Zac strode over to Millie and wasted no time, grabbing the back of her head and kissing her. And he wasn't in a rush, kissing her passionately for a long time as the rest of the cast watched on and cheered for them.

While having her bent below him, he even reached for her bum and pulled her closer into him. This prompted US bombshell Sher Suarez to say: "That was hot."

Millie was grinning ear to ear after the kiss and when Zac was asked why he chose her, he said: "Why am I sexually attracted to her? Look at her! What do you mean?"

It also didn't go unnoticed that Millie was wearing the jacket that Zac had been wearing earlier that night. So he's a gentleman as well...

Love Island - All Stars: Millie and Zac have passionate snog

The reactions to kiss have been iconic, with one viewer saying on X: "I’ve never seen a kiss like that on love island uk before, can I go on love island USA please? Millie you are one lucky girl."

Another even said: "omg that zac and millie kiss was sensational, best kiss on love island." In response someone said: "I think Millie just met her husband."

Even Millie's best friend, housemate, and former Love Island star, Chloe Burrows approved of the kiss. She shared it to her Instagram story, simply writing: "That's hot x"

omg that zac and millie kiss was sensational, best kiss on love island #loveisland — Sal (@SalAmandaxo) January 29, 2026

Chloe Burrows reacts to Millie Court kissing Zac Woodworth. Picture: Instagram

The passionate kiss comes after a few days of awkward kisses between Millie and Curtis, who she's in a couple with. Reacting to their kisses, fans have said things like: "millie kissing curtis has made me physically unwell"

Another viewer said: "that curtis and millie kiss was possibly the most agonising thing i’ve ever had to sit through."

Sadly though, while Millie has been getting steamy with Zac, Curtis is back in the main villa crying over her absence and telling the remaining boys that he loves all of the traits that she has.

Not me still thinking about Zac & Millie’s kiss… that scene really gagged me 😭🔥#LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/KLxoM8dlub — Mia | Movie Reels 🎬 (@MiaReels1) January 30, 2026

Millie wearing Zac's jacket... yeah Curtis you can pack your bags already #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/LLAUMDssKt — Reba News and Updates (@BAB00SHKA_1) January 29, 2026

Think Millie is well and truly swept off her feet by Zac #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7zUoVTqacE — *J* (@RedGlitterBomb) January 29, 2026

Read more about Love Island here: