3 September 2025, 15:12

Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split.

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Liam Reardon told Millie Court that he'd be interested in going back on the show if they broke up.

On Tuesday (2nd September), it was revealed that Love Island series 7 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon had split for a second time, after three years of dating since their first split.

The reason for their split was put down to their long-distance set up (Liam lives in Wales and Millie lives in Essex), with a source saying: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

As soon as Love Island alum become single, fans begin to speculate whether or not they'll go on Love Island All Stars. And, with the third series confirmed for 2026, it's likely Millie and Liam will be approached to go on the show.

It turns out, earlier in the year Liam had actually expressed an interest in going on the show, much to Millie's dismay.

Liam and Millie have reportedly split for a second time.

Speaking on their podcast 'Liam & Millie' in February, Liam said, because he came across as 'boring' on their series, he'd want to do the show again to show a different side of his personality.

He explained: "If I was single, which I'd never be ever again, I would go on it just to show a different account of myself.

"Not that I'd go on it and try and be super funny guy, I'd just go on there like - you know. Because it's four years down the line now. I've grown, [I'm] different."

Millie replied: "If we broke up and you went on that... all hell would break loose."

She said she'd actually contact the producers and tell them to get her in the villa. "Just so I could ruin your s--- and I'd flirt with so many boys in front of your face. I'd be so toxic," she said.

Millie then went on to joke about kissing boys and Liam quipped that he wouldn't know about it because he'd be in the hideaway with another girl.

Now, this is no longer a hypothetical question, Liam might have a different reaction to going on the show.

During their series of Love Island, back in 2017, Liam and Millie were both bombshells and coupled up on day 14. Things were going swimmingly for the pair until during Casa Amor, where Liam kissed another girl and shared a bed with her.

Despite returning to the main villa to stay with Millie, his kiss was outed and they had a brief rift. They did work things out though, and went on to be crowned the winners of the series.

Liam and Millie met on Love Island in 2021.

When it was revealed in 2021 that they'd split, for the first time, it was rumoured that Liam had cheated. But on their podcast they addressed that this had been a completely fabricated rumour made on Twitter (now known as X).

The reason for their split then had also been because of being long-distance, which is why a source has said those close to the pair are hoping they can work things out again.

"Obviously, they've worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it's all still very fresh. But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out," the source said.

