Love Island's Millie told producers she'd quit if ex Liam joined All Stars

Love Island's Millie Court told producers she'd quit if ex Liam joined the show. Picture: YouTube & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Millie Court has admitted that she was worried producers might bring her ex Liam Reardon into the All Stars villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fan-favourite Love Island star Millie Court has shockingly admitted that she told producers she would quit Love Island All Stars if her ex-boyfriend, Liam Reardon, joined the show.

Millie and Liam met in 2021 on series 7. They became one of the most talked-about couples on the show and ultimately went on to win the £50,000 prize pot.

After the show, the pair dated for a year, before they sadly called it quits due to being long-distance. However, they reunited and endured their long-distance relationship for another couple of years, until they split again in September 2025.

Since Millie has left All Stars with the man of her dreams, Zac Woodworth, she has opened up for the first time to reveal her thoughts if ex Liam joined the show.

Millie and Zac were fan-favourites on All Stars. Picture: Instagram

On the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Millie was asked if she was worried producers would bring her ex Liam into the villa. She replied: "I was worried yeah.

"But I knew that he was focusing on creating a gym. He's just opened a business and I just didn't think that it would be something he would do."

Before Millie's appearance on the show, she was unsure if Liam was also in conversation with producers, saying: "I'm not sure whether he maybe thought about it or had those chats, but yeah, I was worried."

Millie went on to explain why she didn't want to be in a villa with her ex: 'I've already lived that. We've already done that together the first series and I just thought that's not what this experience is about for me."

She stated clearly: "I don't want to get back with him."

Ultimately, Millie said she made it clear to the producers that if she was in the villa and Liam came in, she would "leave the show".

Millie and Liam met on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

Although Millie was worried Liam would make a bombshell entrance, she actually had nothing to worry about, as he recently soft-launched his new girlfriend on Instagram.

Around Christmas last year, it was reported that Liam had struck up a relationship with law student Lara Grace. When news of their relationship first emerged, the pair swiftly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, they later followed each other again, and Liam recently soft-launched a coffee date with Lara earlier this year.

Reacting to Love Island’s most unforgettable quotes with Millie Court and Zac Woodworth | Capital

Read more about Love Island here: