Love Island's Millie told producers she'd quit if ex Liam joined All Stars

12 March 2026, 16:44

Millie Court on a podcast and in a selfie with ex Liam.
Love Island's Millie Court told producers she'd quit if ex Liam joined the show. Picture: YouTube & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Millie Court has admitted that she was worried producers might bring her ex Liam Reardon into the All Stars villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fan-favourite Love Island star Millie Court has shockingly admitted that she told producers she would quit Love Island All Stars if her ex-boyfriend, Liam Reardon, joined the show.

Millie and Liam met in 2021 on series 7. They became one of the most talked-about couples on the show and ultimately went on to win the £50,000 prize pot.

After the show, the pair dated for a year, before they sadly called it quits due to being long-distance. However, they reunited and endured their long-distance relationship for another couple of years, until they split again in September 2025.

Since Millie has left All Stars with the man of her dreams, Zac Woodworth, she has opened up for the first time to reveal her thoughts if ex Liam joined the show.

Millie and Zac pictured together in London.
Millie and Zac were fan-favourites on All Stars. Picture: Instagram

On the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Millie was asked if she was worried producers would bring her ex Liam into the villa. She replied: "I was worried yeah.

"But I knew that he was focusing on creating a gym. He's just opened a business and I just didn't think that it would be something he would do."

Before Millie's appearance on the show, she was unsure if Liam was also in conversation with producers, saying: "I'm not sure whether he maybe thought about it or had those chats, but yeah, I was worried."

Millie went on to explain why she didn't want to be in a villa with her ex: 'I've already lived that. We've already done that together the first series and I just thought that's not what this experience is about for me."

She stated clearly: "I don't want to get back with him."

Ultimately, Millie said she made it clear to the producers that if she was in the villa and Liam came in, she would "leave the show".

Millie and Liam pictured on Love Island in 2021.
Millie and Liam met on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

Although Millie was worried Liam would make a bombshell entrance, she actually had nothing to worry about, as he recently soft-launched his new girlfriend on Instagram.

Around Christmas last year, it was reported that Liam had struck up a relationship with law student Lara Grace. When news of their relationship first emerged, the pair swiftly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, they later followed each other again, and Liam recently soft-launched a coffee date with Lara earlier this year.

Reacting to Love Island’s most unforgettable quotes with Millie Court and Zac Woodworth | Capital

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Millie pictured on podcast and Millie, Chloe and Lucinda from 2021.

Love Island’s Millie finally addresses claims Lucinda hooked up with Liam or Toby

Princess Andre pictured in Capital studios and pictured posing.

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Andre breaks silence on Love Island rumours

Love Island's Millie and Zac pictured during Capital interview and posing together.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean outside the villa and a selfie.

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia Micah and Ankita pictured on their wedding day and posing with in the car together.

MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations

MAFS Australia’s Chris and Brook on their wedding day and him giving her a cheek kiss.

MAFS Australia fans slam Chris after Brook refuses wedding kiss

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals reason why she nearly QUIT the show again

Bridgerton Francesca and Michaela pictured.

Bridgerton boss defends Francesca and Michaela’s queer storyline after racist and homophobic hate
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud share statement against fan hate

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and François Arnaud condemn fans sending hate to the cast

MAFS Australia's Chris Robinson promo image and pictured at a dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Chris's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Gia has broken the rules and revealed what happened with her and Scott

MAFS 2026 bride Gia Fleur breaks show rules by confirming new relationship status

The MAFS Australia cast head on some pretty and exotic locations for their honeymoons

MAFS 2026 exotic and luxurious honeymoon locations revealed

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton promo image and pictured at dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson together and pictured on a podcast.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals girlfriend after split from Grayson

MAFS Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Brook with her fiancé.

MAFS Chris reacts to Brook's baby announcement and engagement news

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 delivers fresh episodes every week

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job, dad and everything we know

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed.

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed

More Movies & TV News

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester release time—here's when it comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton