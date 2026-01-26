Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's ex Zac Nunns breaks silence on her All Stars appearance

26 January 2026, 15:20

Lucinda Strafford's All Stars promo image and pictured with ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns.
Lucinda Strafford's All Stars promo image and pictured with ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns. Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars’ Lucinda Strafford’s ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns has taken to Snapchat to share his honest thoughts on her bombshell entrance.

Former Love Island star Lucinda Strafford’s love life has taken her all over the world, but now she’s ready to find "the one" in the All Stars villa—a move that has prompted her ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns to speak out.

Lucinda made her villa debut in 2021 on season 7. She entered the villa on day 9, but was dumped a few weeks later on day 28, alongside Aaron Francis. Two years later, Lucinda went Down Under to continue her search for love on Love Island Australia season 5.

In the villa, she developed a romantic connection with Zac and stayed coupled up with him until the final, where they finished second place. Although they left the show together, they struggled to make a long‑distance relationship work and split in February 2024.

Now, Lucinda is settling into life in the All Stars villa and Zac has spoken out to share his honest thoughts about her appearance.

Lucinda and Zac at their declaration on Love Island Australia.
Lucinda and Zac finished in second place. Picture: YouTube

On episode 9 (Friday 23rd January), Lucinda and Curtis Pritchard made their bombshell entrances, shocking not only viewers but also Lucinda's ex Zac, who regularly reviews the show on Snapchat.

Replying to a fan's comment, Zac criticised Lucinda for appearing on the show for the fourth time. He wrote: "Anyone who has done the show 4 times is taking the p--s let's just be real with ourselves."

At the end of the episode, he shared his thoughts on the newest bombshells, saying: "It's always awkward when I'm reviewing a season and an ex walks through the doors Imao.

"A big reason we didn't work out was because a third show was on the table while we were still together."

Despite his initial reaction, it seems Zac may have had a change of heart after watching episode 10 (Saturday 25 January). In another Snapchat story, he clarified that there is no “bad blood” between them and added that if Lucinda does well, “that’s great".

Lucinda and Curtis pictured walking into the All Stars villa.
Lucinda and Curtis made their bombshell entrance together. Picture: ITV

Zac isn't the only ex to have chimed in about Lucinda and Curtis' bombshell entrance. When it was announced on Instagram that Curtis would be returning to All Stars, his ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu commented: "Just choked on my Nando’s." The comment that has now received over 40,000 likes.

Other former Love Island stars made their feelings known too. Season 5 winner Amber Gill wrote, "You’re kidding me", while Sammy Root wrote, "Who’s idea was that."

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Curtis Love Island All Stars 2026 promo image and pictured posing.

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

Liam Reardon posing and pictured with ex-girlfriend Millie Court.

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

AJ Bunker's All Stars promo image and pictured at a fight.

Love Island All Stars fans are divided over Whitney and Jack as a couple

Shakira Khan's Love Island promo image and a screenshot from her TIkTok video.

