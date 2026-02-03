Love Island All Stars' Lucinda brutally called a "weirdo" by former islander

Former Love Island star brutally brands Lucinda a "weirdo". Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

A former Love Island contestant from 2024 has taken to social media to criticise Lucinda Strafford’s recent behaviour.

From the moment she entered the Love Island All Stars villa, Lucinda Strafford did exactly what a bombshell does, caused chaos. She stole Ciaran Davies from her friend Samie Elishi, which had the villa and viewers shocked.

Now, Lucinda has created some more drama by cracking on with Sean Stone, despite him being in a couple with Belle Hassan. Past Islanders and viewers have shared their many opinions on Lucinda's behaviour in the villa, and now Sean's ex, series 11's Matilda Draper, has spoken out.

Love Island's Matilda and Sean first met in 2024 on season 11. The couple endured a turbulent romance; however, they battled through and finished in third place. But just a month after they returned home to the UK, the pair announced their split.

Sean and Matilda made it to the finale in 2024. Picture: ITV

Matilda recently took to Snapchat to share her thoughts about All Stars, brutally branding Lucinda a "weirdo" after she recoupled with Ciaran at the fourth recoupling. The daring move left Samie coupled up with Shaq Muhammad, who has since been dumped.

She said: "I think Lucinda’s a weirdo and she’s being so awful. Don’t love her at all."

Her boyfriend and TOWIE star, Roman Hackett, could be seen in the background nodding in agreement. He even added: "She's been awful to Samie."

Matilda also said that she felt "really sorry" for her ex Sean, who was seen crying in the teaser episode - we now know Sean got emotional because of an explosive showdown with Scott van-der-Sluis.

Now that Lucinda and Sean are getting to know one another, Matilda has yet to weigh in on their newfound romance.

Sean and Lucinda have started getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

In the first week of All Stars, Sean addressed his split from Matilda when speaking to Belle. He revealed he was dumped over the phone and had only seen Matilda ‘three times in three months’ before they split.

Reflecting on their relationship, Sean admitted: "I think I was a bit overwhelmed with so many emotions. But now I feel like I'm very grounded in what I stand for and what I want."

