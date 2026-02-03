Love Island All Stars' Lucinda brutally called a "weirdo" by former islander

3 February 2026, 13:35

Lucinda Strafford's All Star promo image and pictured in the villa.
Former Love Island star brutally brands Lucinda a "weirdo". Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

A former Love Island contestant from 2024 has taken to social media to criticise Lucinda Strafford’s recent behaviour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From the moment she entered the Love Island All Stars villa, Lucinda Strafford did exactly what a bombshell does, caused chaos. She stole Ciaran Davies from her friend Samie Elishi, which had the villa and viewers shocked.

Now, Lucinda has created some more drama by cracking on with Sean Stone, despite him being in a couple with Belle Hassan. Past Islanders and viewers have shared their many opinions on Lucinda's behaviour in the villa, and now Sean's ex, series 11's Matilda Draper, has spoken out.

Love Island's Matilda and Sean first met in 2024 on season 11. The couple endured a turbulent romance; however, they battled through and finished in third place. But just a month after they returned home to the UK, the pair announced their split.

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024.
Sean and Matilda made it to the finale in 2024. Picture: ITV

Matilda recently took to Snapchat to share her thoughts about All Stars, brutally branding Lucinda a "weirdo" after she recoupled with Ciaran at the fourth recoupling. The daring move left Samie coupled up with Shaq Muhammad, who has since been dumped.

She said: "I think Lucinda’s a weirdo and she’s being so awful. Don’t love her at all."

Her boyfriend and TOWIE star, Roman Hackett, could be seen in the background nodding in agreement. He even added: "She's been awful to Samie."

Matilda also said that she felt "really sorry" for her ex Sean, who was seen crying in the teaser episode - we now know Sean got emotional because of an explosive showdown with Scott van-der-Sluis.

Now that Lucinda and Sean are getting to know one another, Matilda has yet to weigh in on their newfound romance.

Sean and Lucinda pictured on the balcony.
Sean and Lucinda have started getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

In the first week of All Stars, Sean addressed his split from Matilda when speaking to Belle. He revealed he was dumped over the phone and had only seen Matilda ‘three times in three months’ before they split.

Reflecting on their relationship, Sean admitted: "I think I was a bit overwhelmed with so many emotions. But now I feel like I'm very grounded in what I stand for and what I want."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Sean and Belle were in a couple

Love Island's Sean slammed by his sister for how he handled Belle and Lucinda situation

Helena Ford's All Stars promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" before in resurfaced pictures

Lucinda pictured with her mum and Belle in an argument.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda's mum claims Belle "violated" her daughter

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured on a red carpet with dad Tamer Hassan.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan's famous dad reacts to Sean Stone drama

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Hot On Capital

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

Jesy Nelson has addressed her split from fiancé Zion Foster for the first time

Jesy Nelson breaks silence on Zion Foster split

Meet MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay

MAFS Australia's Mel's age, job and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job and everything we know

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Chris Nield.

MAFS Australia's Chris' age, job, where he's from and more

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha helped choose Sophie's changed surname in season 4

Bridgerton season 4's Yerin Ha explains Sophie's important last name change

Love Island's Belle Hassan was furious with Sean and Lucinda

Love Island All Stars' Belle's family address furious Sean and Lucinda exchange

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and a screenshot from hair transplant video.

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh

MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Rachel and Steven on their MAFS wedding day [left]. Alissa and David on their wedding day [right].

How to watch MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

MAFS Australia 2026's Bec Zachariah

MAFS Australia's Bec's age, job, weight loss journey and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay

MAFS Australia's Alissa's age, job, ex-boyfriend and everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Sabrina Carpenter drops major Man's Best Friend Tour easter egg in Grammys performance

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

More Movies & TV News

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang live on stage

Who performed at the 2026 Grammys? All the artists and what they sang

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the 2026 Grammys in the UK and online

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton