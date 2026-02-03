Love Island All Stars' Lucinda's mum claims Belle "violated" her daughter

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda's mum says she's been "violated" after Belle row. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s mum has called her row with Belle Hassan a "disgusting piece of TV".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lucinda Strafford's mum has taken to social media to claim that Love Island All Stars producers should be “ashamed” of themselves after her daughter was "violated" following an explosive row with Belle Hassan.

Before Belle left for 'Villa USA', her and Sean Stone appeared to be getting along very well. However, during their time apart, Sean turned his attention to Lucinda, who was also getting to know his close friend, Tommy Bradley.

Even though American bombshell Carrington Rodriguez tried his hardest to woo Belle, she stood firm, remaining loyal to Sean out of respect for him and their connection. However, when Belle discovered Sean and Lucinda's budding romance upon returning to the main villa, she had a fiery confrontation with them both.

Although Lucinda tried to make amends with Belle the following day, Belle rejected her advances, still hurt by the betrayal. Now, Lucinda's mum has spoken out criticising both the production team and All Stars cast members.

Storm Belle hits after she finds out about Sean and Lucinda

Lucinda's mum shared her thoughts on the comments of a showbiz reporter's Instagram video. She wrote: "That was a disgusting piece of TV. The production team should be ashamed of themselves.

"Lucinda didn't deserve to be violated like that...disgusting. What a horrid crowd of people...I hope she [Belle] walks out...and as for all the haters...what a very sad world you live in."

Following an outpour of backlash, Lucinda's family have also turned off the comments on her recent Instagram post and released a statement on stories.

They said: "After tonight's episode, we just wanted to remind everyone that Love Island is a TV show. It's about exploring connections and being true to yourself, which is exactly what Lucinda is doing."

Lucinda's family released a statement after she received backlash from fans. Picture: Instagram

The message continued: "The hate she's receiving is not okay on any level. Please remember that she will be coming out of the villa and seeing these comments, just like her family and friends are too. Words have impact, and this kind of negativity is unkind and damaging."

At the end of the statement they reminded everyone to be kind, writing: "Let's remember to be kind. Not only to Lucinda, but to everyone🤍."

Belle's famous dad Tamer Hassan, also took to social media to weigh in on the fiery argument. On an Instagram story, he wrote: "You are a beautiful strong driven honest beautiful woman you stand strong my princess and don't let any of this spoil your journey we all love you."

Belle's dad reacted to the drama with Sean. Picture: Instagram

He added: "You hold your head up [high] my princess you're my beautiful baby girl and you're a Queen of Queens.

"You deserve so much better and this [weak] little boy is not it your will be back home with us soon we love you and we are all very proud of you."

Read more about Love Island here: