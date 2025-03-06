Exclusive

Love Island’s Luca gives an update on unexpected Ronnie feud

6 March 2025, 16:25

Luca addresses those Ronnie comments
Luca addresses those Ronnie comments. Picture: ITV / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Luca Bish told us he found out about Ronnie Vint's comments once they had left the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There's no doubt that Love Island All Stars' Luca Bish and Grace Jackson cemented themselves as firm favourites during the second ever all star series with them just narrowly missing out on the top spot and becoming the runners-up to winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen.

Aside from their obvious chemistry, which even landed them the title of 'boring', Luca and Grace made up half of a power group within the villa as they became super close with Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint.

Luca and Grace each already had a close relationship with Harriett, Luca because they had grown up together and Grace because they were on Love Island season 11 together last summer.

However, when Luca left the villa he found out that Ronnie had said some not so nice things behind his back. In particular, telling Casey: "If it weren't for 'H' I wouldn't be friends with Luca, I've got enemies that are nicer."

Grace read out what Ronnie said about Luca
Grace read out what Ronnie said about Luca. Picture: Global

In a chat with Capital, we asked Luca if he'd managed to catch up with Ronnie about the comments, he said: I haven't seen Ronnie, I've spoke to him a few times over the phone and we'll have a catch up soon, Grace, me, Harriett and Ronnie but no.

"Do you know what? I just take things in there with a pinch of salt. For me, anything I was going to say in there I'd always say to someone's face because you know it's going to come out anyway."

But Luca did assure us that there is "no bad blood" between him and Ronnie.

Luca and Grace came into Capital FM for a chat
Luca and Grace came into Capital FM for a chat. Picture: Global

However, he added: "It was a surprise when I found out when we were on the outside because in there we felt really close. It was only the time when me and Harriett where having a little bicker I think he had gotten his back up.

"Yeah, I didn't have a clue inside [the villa] that that was happening though."

Ronnie had made the comments about not liking Luca when Harriett was upset with her childhood friend as she felt he wasn't standing up for her in conflict.

Grace then added that Ronnie probably didn't actually mean it: "I think he had his back up and he's so protective of [Harriett] that he just, maybe said something in the moment that maybe he shouldn't have done."

Well we look forward to the pending double dates!

