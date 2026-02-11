Love Island's Lauren claims she and Harrison planned to get back together

Lauren Wood revealed she talked to Harrison Solomon "all day every day". Picture: YouTube & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Lauren Wood has revealed Harrison Solomon texted her right until he entered the holding for All Stars.

The fallout from Harrison Solomon's bombshell entrance into Love Island All Stars continues, as his ex Lauren Wood has claimed the pair planned to "get back together".

While newly single Harrison cracks on with the girls in the villa, Lauren has not only shared her upset on social media, but she has now also appeared on a podcast to tell her side of the story.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Lauren revealed that despite having a “perfect relationship", they decided to split so they could work on themselves individually.

She said: "We had a perfect relationship. It wasn't a case of us not wanting to be together because there was an area in our relationship that just wasn't working out or we wasn't getting to see each other."

The couple turbulent relationship in the villa. Picture: ITV

"There was no part of our relationship that we felt needed working on."

The plan, she explained, was to become the “best partners” for each other before eventually reuniting, saying: "It was more of a case of us working on ourselves to be the best partners for each other."

Although they ended their relationship publicly, Lauren admitted they were still in "contact every single day" and called each other "all the time", as they worked towards a future together.

Lauren only became suspicious of him when her calls and messages to him weren’t going through - she later concluded he was going on the show.

Not only did Lauren feel blindsided by his bombshell appearance, but she admitted that it feels like going through a breakup "all over again", as she is unable to get closure from the situation.

Harrison has cracked on with the girls already. Picture: ITV

Lauren even shared that, once they split, the pair had multiple conversations about the possibility of either of them appearing on All Stars - particularly Harrison, as there was a lot of speculation on TikTok about him appearing on the show.

"Every time it would come up on TikTok I would ask him and he'd be like 'Loz I promise you like I'm not going on there. I promise you know I wouldn't do that to you.'"

"We both agreed it wouldn’t be the right thing to do, it would break either of our hearts if one of us went on there."

