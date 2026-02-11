Love Island's Lauren reveals if she'd go on All Stars to confront ex Harrison

11 February 2026, 17:40

Lauren on a podcast and Harrison's All Stars promo image.
Love Island's Lauren reveals if she'd go on All Stars to confront Harrison. Picture: YouTube & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lauren Wood has admitted she'd "love" to have closure with ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon on All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Island star Lauren Wood has been having a rough time recently. Not only did she split from ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon two months ago, but now he's gone on All Stars to find love again.

While newly single Harrison cracks on in the villa, Lauren has been sharing her heartbroken reaction on social media and now on the Not My Bagg podcast.

After slamming Harrison on socials, Lauren appeared on the podcast to spill all and reveal whether she'd go on All Stars to confront him.

Lauren and Harrison pictured in the Love Island villa last year.
Lauren and Harrison broke up two months ago. Picture: ITV

Lauren claimed that their breakup had happened in November but that they had often spoke about rekindling things.

She revealed how she felt blindsided by his All Stars appearance as they'd allegedly been in communication up until he went into a holding villa in South Africa and he didn't once say he was heading into the show.

Speaking about potentially going into the villa as a bombshell herself, Lauren said on the Not My Bagg podcast: "I think a part of me says I'd like to, just hear him out.

"Because I would love to have the closure, and I would want to know why he thought it was okay to do what he's done. But I also think as the same time me going in - like, don't give him the satisfaction."

Lauren shared that going in the All Stars villa would be tough, as a lot of people would have their own opinion, but they primarily don't know the "whole story".

She also admitted feeling blindsided by his bombshell appearance, saying it feels like going through their breakup "all over again". However, she added that going into the villa might provide that closure.

Love Island's Lauren reacts to what Harrison said about her

Lauren also claimed that once they split, they had multiple conversations about the possibility of either of them appearing on All Stars - particularly Harrison, as there was a lot of rumours on TikTok about him going on the show.

"Every time it would come up on TikTok I would ask him and he'd be like 'Loz I promise you, I'm not going on there. I promise you know I wouldn't do that to you.'"

"We both agreed it wouldn’t be the right thing to do, it would break either of our hearts if one of us went on there."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Why Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

Real reason Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

A screenshot from Toni's TikTok and Harrison pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Toni Laites breaks silence on Harrison Solomon being in All Stars

Lauren pictured on a podcast and Harrison walking into the villa.

Love Island's Lauren claims she and Harrison planned to get back together

Joey and Jessy pictured on the NTA red carpet in 2024 and pictured in the villa.

What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Hot On Capital

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's promo image and posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge

What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

Bad Bunny Tití Me Pregunto lyrics English translation and meaning explained

Bad Bunny's cheeky Tití Me Preguntó lyrics translated into English

Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Harrison slammed by ex Lauren for All stars appearance

A brand new F1 podcast, Up To Speed, is coming to Global Player

New Formula 1 podcast 'Up To Speed' is coming to Global Player

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts age, what series she was on and more

Love Island's Shaq has spoke about Belle's feelings for Scott

Love Island's Shaq reacts to Belle revealing her feelings for Scott

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Brook Compton.

MAFS Australia's Brook's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl?

Here's who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to in his Super Bowl performance

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Scott van-der-Sluis

Love Island's Belle Hassan facing backlash over Scott van-der-Sluis crush

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

More Movies & TV News

Fans work out who the new bombshells in Love Island are

Love Island viewers 'work out' who the two new bombshells are

Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island All Stars 2026 Movie Night

Love Island first look sees Movie Night send the villa into chaos

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton