Love Island's Lauren reveals if she'd go on All Stars to confront ex Harrison

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lauren Wood has admitted she'd "love" to have closure with ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon on All Stars.

Former Love Island star Lauren Wood has been having a rough time recently. Not only did she split from ex-boyfriend Harrison Solomon two months ago, but now he's gone on All Stars to find love again.

While newly single Harrison cracks on in the villa, Lauren has been sharing her heartbroken reaction on social media and now on the Not My Bagg podcast.

After slamming Harrison on socials, Lauren appeared on the podcast to spill all and reveal whether she'd go on All Stars to confront him.

Lauren and Harrison broke up two months ago. Picture: ITV

Lauren claimed that their breakup had happened in November but that they had often spoke about rekindling things.

She revealed how she felt blindsided by his All Stars appearance as they'd allegedly been in communication up until he went into a holding villa in South Africa and he didn't once say he was heading into the show.

Speaking about potentially going into the villa as a bombshell herself, Lauren said on the Not My Bagg podcast: "I think a part of me says I'd like to, just hear him out.

"Because I would love to have the closure, and I would want to know why he thought it was okay to do what he's done. But I also think as the same time me going in - like, don't give him the satisfaction."

Lauren shared that going in the All Stars villa would be tough, as a lot of people would have their own opinion, but they primarily don't know the "whole story".

She also admitted feeling blindsided by his bombshell appearance, saying it feels like going through their breakup "all over again". However, she added that going into the villa might provide that closure.

Love Island's Lauren reacts to what Harrison said about her

Lauren also claimed that once they split, they had multiple conversations about the possibility of either of them appearing on All Stars - particularly Harrison, as there was a lot of rumours on TikTok about him going on the show.

"Every time it would come up on TikTok I would ask him and he'd be like 'Loz I promise you, I'm not going on there. I promise you know I wouldn't do that to you.'"

"We both agreed it wouldn’t be the right thing to do, it would break either of our hearts if one of us went on there."

