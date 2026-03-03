Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Jessy reveals status of Tommy relationship after the villa

3 March 2026, 14:30

Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship
Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship. Picture: Capital / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars' Jessy Potts has addressed how things are going with Tommy Bradley now that they've left the villa.

Love Island's Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley had a tough time in the All Stars villa. They were one of the last couples to form as Jessy was one of the last bombshells to arrive on the series.

After Jessy spent some time getting to know Zac Woodworth (coupled up with Millie Court) and Carrington Rodriguez (coupled up with Helena Ford), her intentions were questioned when she decided to choose Tommy during her recoupling speech.

Tommy's friend Helena had suggested she was using him to get to the final because he was the "easy option". Soon after, the pair were dumped due to a public vote.

Now they're away from the villa pressure and cameras we checked in with Jessy to see how things were between the pair. Here's what she said...

Jessy and Tommy on Love Island
Jessy and Tommy on Love Island. Picture: ITV

"Tommy and I are friends," Jessy told Capital clearly.

"We haven't really spoken too much since we left, but I think that we got on so well in there, and it's just been such a whirlwind adjusting when we got back," she explained.

"So maybe I'll see him soon," the Love Island star added. "But at this point, I'd probably say we're friendly."

Speaking to Capital, Jessy also revealed she has no plans to go back on another Love Island series as she feels All Stars didn't go well for her. She said: "I can't put myself through that again. Yeah, it didn't go well this time, so wouldn't recommend."

She also explained how she was meant to be an earlier bombshell and that she thinks that would have improved her experience.

"I was actually supposed to go in within the first week," Jessy revealed. "The point where I went in, there was a lot of drama going on. I kind of went headfirst into the deep end, so it makes it a lot harder to go in that late.

"And you can't just go in there and get on with someone without everyone questioning everything. And you can't avoid the drama, unfortunately. So I would have loved to have gone in earlier, build a deeper connection for a longer amount of time and been able to show who I am."

Our full chat with Jessy will be available on YouTube and Global Player from tomorrow.

