Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Jess White teased a bombshell appearance on All Stars and it didn't go down well with fans of the show.

Love Island season 11 contestant Jess White has clapped back at an onslaught of hate directed at her by Love Island All Stars fans.

While season 2 of All Stars is in full swing with the likes of Casey O'Gorman, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Ronnie Vint and Grace Jackson and others all looking to find and strengthen connections in the villa, Jess hinted at coming on the show as a bombshell.

So far, this season has seen 12 bombshells enter the villa, and three of them have been from Jess' series so it isn't ridiculous to imagine she might be heading into the South African villa.

But fans were less than happy about the possibility of her returning, mainly because of beef she had with Harriett Blackmore last summer on the show.

Jess W has been kicked out of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Jess had teased her All Stars entrance via a TikTok posted by hairdresser James Lear. James is a Manchester based who hairdresser has built up a healthy cliental of Love Island stars.

He's become known to leak bombshell entrances through videos hinting to the stars going away on holiday for an unspecified amount of time. James even revealed when Harriett was set to enter All Stars as a bombshell in a video exactly like the one of Jess.

However, under his video of Jess the comments quickly turned mean. One fan of the show said: "I will literally refuse to watch Love Island again if she goes back in she just wants fame not love."

Another harsh comment read: "don't actually upset me on this Wednesday evening."

Among the hate there were some fans of Jess hoping she would go in and cause some drama but the repsonse was overwhelmingly negative.

Hugo and Jess left Love Island s11 with Hugo. Picture: Instagram

After this, Jess took to her own TikTok and shared a selfie with writing over it which reads: "unfortunately the uk public seem to not know the difference between being held at gunpoint and hearing that I might be the next bombshell [sic]"

One person commented, "love for you to on love island again tho xx [sic]" and Jess commented back, "The 1% club we love you [laughing emoji heart emoji]".

Another viewer called out the hate saying, "y'all are MEAN wth [crying emoji]" and Jess replied: "But yet apparently I'm the mean one."

Jess shared this on TikTok. Picture: TikTok @jessamywhite

It's unclear whether this post rules Jess out as a Love Island All Stars bombshell, but with the final nearing it may be less likely that they'd add her into the show, especially as the couples are pretty strong at this point.

But if we know one thing about Love Island, it's that we should never expect to predict their next move.

