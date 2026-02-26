Love Island All Stars’ Jack Keating sparks Sher Suarez split rumours

Love Island's Jack sparks Sher split rumours. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Jack Keating has hinted at a split with Sher Suarez, just hours after returning to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars' fans are convinced Jack Keating and Sher Suarez have split after he shared a cryptic social post regarding his villa romance.

Jack made his Love Island debut in 2022 during the eighth series, lasting an infamous four days in the villa. Returning to All Stars for his second chance at love, he had a brief connection with Whitney Adebayo before meeting American bombshell Sher.

Ultimately, the pair were dumped from the villa after receiving the most votes in a game. Despite their exit, they were in good spirits. In their exit interview, Jack told Maya Jama he was excited to show Sher around Dublin.

However, with their luggage still unpacked, it seems they may have been struck by the 'Love Island curse'.

Jack and Sher were excited for the future in their exit interview. Picture: ITV

On a Snapchat Q&A, Jack was asked by a fan, “Would you ever go to the villa again?” He replied: “Done with dating shows, that ain’t real.”

After taking a swipe at Love Island, Jack has yet to elaborate on the reasons behind his post. Meanwhile, Sher has remained quiet on her socials, though many fans have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts.

Via tabloids, one fan wrote: “Jack said he wouldn’t do a dating show again on his snap because they are not real, I’m assuming they finally ended things.” Another added: “Them soft launching their breakup after the finale, of course.”

Meanwhile, one fan said: “So I guess that he and Sher might have called it quits."

And if that wasn't bad enough, when asked by another fan about a double date with Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts, Jack didn’t give a solid answer, instead telling fans to “stay tuned”.

In a recent Instagram story, Jack confirmed that he is back home on Irish soil, but from the picture it appeared that he had returned home alone.

Jack took a swipe at the show on Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

The breakup rumours comes after an explosive live final, where Jack was called out by Kyra Lizama for a recent 'disrespectful' comment.

On Irish podcast 'Mi Casa Su Casa', Jack revealed which couples had been intimate in the villa, with Kyra and Curtis Pritchard being one of the couples mentioned.

Jack addressed the comment and apologised, saying: "I shouldn't have said that and looking back at it now, seeing how it came out and stuff like that. I probably meant it in a maybe more playful way in the moment, I apologise and I shouldn't have said that and yeah, I f----- up."

Read more about Love Island here: