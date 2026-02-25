Love Island's Jack apologises after Kyra calls him out for 'disrespectful' comments

25 February 2026, 11:11

Love Island's Jack and Kyra pictured during the final.
Love Island's Jack apologises after Kyra calls him out for 'disrespectful' comments. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars' Kyra Lizama confronted Jack Keating during the live final, which forced host Maya Jama to intervene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before the winners of Love Island All Stars season 3 were announced, many of this year's islanders were welcomed back on the show. In a surprising turn of events, Jack Keating was called out live on air by Kyra Lizama after his recent 'disrespectful' comment.

Jack first appeared on Love Island in 2022 during the eighth series, lasting an infamous four days in the villa. On his return to All Stars for his "revenge tour", he had a brief connection with Whitney Adebayo before meeting American bombshell Sher Suarez.

After Jack was dumped and back on the outside world, he did what most islanders do and appeared on a few podcasts. However, a recent comment on an Irish podcast 'Mi Casa Su Casa' struck a cord with Kyra and led her to confront him during the live final.

Kyra and Curtis pictured at the live final.
Kyra called Jack out at the live final. Picture: ITV

Following Jack's exit from the villa, he revealed on the Irish podcast that many couples had been intimate - a fact unbeknownst to fans, as only Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone had shared that information on the show.

He claimed that Leanne Amaning and Scott van der Sluis, as well as Kyra and Curtis Pritchard, had also been intimate in the villa.

So when the All Stars live final rolled around, Kyra took the opportunity to call Jack out for his comment, saying: "I just want to call out Jack, that was not right of you to speak on my business! You can keep my name out of your mouth."

Jack addressed the comment and apologised, he said: "I shouldn't have said that and looking back at it now, seeing how it came out and stuff like that. I probably meant it in a maybe more playful way in the moment, I apologise and I shouldn't have said that and yeah, I f----d up."

Following applause from the audience, Maya Jama quickly intervened, adding: "Okay, accountability, he's sorry, let's move on!"

During the live final, Kyra even called Curtis out after he recently dumped her in shocking Instagram post shared by his sister-in-law, despite the pair leaving the villa loved-up.

She remarked: "I thought things were good, until it wasn't. That was posted only a few days after we left each other. Things were all good, very romantic."

Curtis tried to defend the post and shared that his brother and sister-in-law do like her, but she responded: "Not according to the post clearly, because I was irrelevant in his mind and hers."

Kyra then admitted there was "zero communication" from him before or after the post, which she found disrespectful.

