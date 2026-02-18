Love Island All Stars' Helena takes major swipe at Jessy after villa drama

Love Island All Stars' Helena takes swipe at Jessy in exit interview. Picture: YouTube & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Helena Ford has claimed in her exit interview that Jessy Potts is using her connection with Tommy Bradley for “airtime".

Love Island All Star's Helena Ford and Carrington Rodriguez have officially left the villa after they were abruptly dumped. In her exit interview with TV host Maya Jama, Helena took a major swipe at Jessy Potts, claiming that she joined the show with an ulterior motive.

Viewers were first introduced to Helena last year on series 12, where she had a will-they won't-they journey with Harry Cooksley. Ultimately, he dumped her in the final weeks and reconnected with Shakira Khan, who he is still dating now. The two have also recently celebrated a relationship milestone.

Despite wanting an "actual nice boy" this time around, Helena's early connection with Shaq Muhammad sadly fizzled out. However, she later formed a connection with American bombshell Carrington during the 'Villa USA' twist.

Now that the pair have been dumped, Helena has shared her honest opinion about Jessy and she hasn't held back.

Helena and Carrington were dumped from the villa together. Picture: ITV

After the pair said their goodbyes, they joined Maya in an exit interview, where Helena claimed Jessy went on the show with an ulterior motive. She said: "Jessy came in and started talking about stuff that she's not even involved in. I was thinking ‘why are you piping up? Like what's going on here?'"

Speaking about the argument between Jessy and Lucinda, Helena said: "I think they were friends, then they weren't friends. And I think maybe it's just like she's bringing up things from the outside into the villa.

"Maybe seeing that like, Lucinda has been making comments about Belle and stuff. Then just went full force for Lucinda when she came in."

When asked about Jessy's intentions with Tommy Bradley, Helena confessed that she "didn't buy it" and claimed she pursued him for "airtime". She added: "I just don't think she is into Tommy at all really."

Helena also claimed that Jessy's plan of "involving herself in the drama" soon backfired after her video call from home, as the next day she was a "completely different person".

Bomshell Jessy decided to couple up with Tommy. Picture: ITV

Reflecting on her eventful Love Island experience last year, Helena admitted she's been "more emotional" and open with her feelings this time around, which has led to better results.

She joked: "Not hideaway Helena anymore. It's vulnerable Helena."

Helena and Carrington also excitingly revealed what's next for the duo. Carrington said: "Yeah, I'm definitely going to to the UK, travelling around, learning all of her fellow spots, her pubs, her restaurants."

