Love Island All Stars Helena and Charlie's surprising shared history explained

Fans think they've uncovered a shared history between Love Island's Helena and Charlie. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans have spotted Love Island All Stars 2026 contestants Helena Ford and Charlie Frederick have a surprising shared history.

Love Island All Stars is back for it's third season with a cast of past islanders looking to give love in the villa another chance. Among this year's cast are season 12's Helena Ford and season 4's Charlie Frederick.

While there's an eight series difference between the pair, it turns out they might have some shared history - and it's not the type you'd assume. Often, on Love Island All Stars, or Love Island's main series, producers cause drama by surprising the cast with exes and past flings. However, for Helena and Charlie fans believe they actually have an ongoing feud.

How do we know this? Well, when Helena first appeared on the show in 2025, fans quickly found her old Twitter (now known as X) account where she had often posted about watching Love Island as a fan. And now, fans have resurfaced a Tweet she made in 2018, the year Charlie was on the show.

Charlie Frederick on Love Island in 2018 vs Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

In 2018, Helena had posted that Charlie had said she "looked like a dolphin" at her 16th birthday party.

It's a bit of mystery how Charlie, who is from Plymouth, ended up at Helena's 16th birthday party since she grew up in London, so maybe it was just a joke made by the then 21-year-old Helena.

However with them being so similar in age it's not impossible for them to have mixed in the same social circles.

One fan account resurfaced the Tweet saying: "So seems like Helena and Charlie have met 😂 Helena tweeted this about Charlie in 2018. This tweet went viral last year. #LoveIsland"

The post has been reshared by fans hoping Helena and Charlie will address having met each other before when they arrive in the villa. One fan said: "Oh I'm sat." Another called Helena "hilarious".

Helena on Love Island season 12. Picture: ITV

When Charlie was on Love Island in 2018, he was only in the villa for five days. This time around he said he's back for "a fair crack at the whip" in the hopes of actually finding someone.

On the other hand, Helena had quite a fulsome Love Island journey in 2025, however it ended in heartbreak. She and Harry Cooksley had gone exclusive during the final days of the show, but Harry broke this exclusivity to get back with Shakira Khan, who he is still dating today.

This time around, Helena has said: "I’ve got to go for the nice boys and not go for the menaces. That’s where I went wrong last time."

However, she added: "I would like to say ‘new year, new me’, hopefully you’ll see me getting with an actual nice boy. But I know what I’m like and I get bored easily. If they’re not being a menace, I’ll start being a menace."

