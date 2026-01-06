Love Island All Stars Helena and Charlie's surprising shared history explained

6 January 2026, 12:02 | Updated: 6 January 2026, 12:03

Fans think they've uncovered a shared history between Love Island's Helena and Charlie
Fans think they've uncovered a shared history between Love Island's Helena and Charlie. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans have spotted Love Island All Stars 2026 contestants Helena Ford and Charlie Frederick have a surprising shared history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back for it's third season with a cast of past islanders looking to give love in the villa another chance. Among this year's cast are season 12's Helena Ford and season 4's Charlie Frederick.

While there's an eight series difference between the pair, it turns out they might have some shared history - and it's not the type you'd assume. Often, on Love Island All Stars, or Love Island's main series, producers cause drama by surprising the cast with exes and past flings. However, for Helena and Charlie fans believe they actually have an ongoing feud.

How do we know this? Well, when Helena first appeared on the show in 2025, fans quickly found her old Twitter (now known as X) account where she had often posted about watching Love Island as a fan. And now, fans have resurfaced a Tweet she made in 2018, the year Charlie was on the show.

Charlie Frederick on Love Island in 2018 vs Love Island All Stars 2026
Charlie Frederick on Love Island in 2018 vs Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

In 2018, Helena had posted that Charlie had said she "looked like a dolphin" at her 16th birthday party.

It's a bit of mystery how Charlie, who is from Plymouth, ended up at Helena's 16th birthday party since she grew up in London, so maybe it was just a joke made by the then 21-year-old Helena.

However with them being so similar in age it's not impossible for them to have mixed in the same social circles.

One fan account resurfaced the Tweet saying: "So seems like Helena and Charlie have met 😂 Helena tweeted this about Charlie in 2018. This tweet went viral last year. #LoveIsland"

The post has been reshared by fans hoping Helena and Charlie will address having met each other before when they arrive in the villa. One fan said: "Oh I'm sat." Another called Helena "hilarious".

Helena Ford on Love Island season 12
Helena on Love Island season 12. Picture: ITV

When Charlie was on Love Island in 2018, he was only in the villa for five days. This time around he said he's back for "a fair crack at the whip" in the hopes of actually finding someone.

On the other hand, Helena had quite a fulsome Love Island journey in 2025, however it ended in heartbreak. She and Harry Cooksley had gone exclusive during the final days of the show, but Harry broke this exclusivity to get back with Shakira Khan, who he is still dating today.

This time around, Helena has said: "I’ve got to go for the nice boys and not go for the menaces. That’s where I went wrong last time."

However, she added: "I would like to say ‘new year, new me’, hopefully you’ll see me getting with an actual nice boy. But I know what I’m like and I get bored easily. If they’re not being a menace, I’ll start being a menace."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Andrew Le Page and girlfriend Hannah Peglar pictured posing on safari and a selfie together.

Love Island's Andrew Le Page hard launches new girlfriend a year after Tasha split

Love Island's Chloe Burrows had a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island's Chloe Burrows shares hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Love Island's Will and Jessie announce they're engaged

Love Island's Jessie and Will reveal secret engagement with sweet proposal post

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have split three years after meeting on Love Island

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope split after 3 years

Hot On Capital

Dean's MAFS promo image and pictured at a commitment ceremony with ex-wife Sarah.

MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

Noah Schnapp asked the Duffers to include the Will & Mike scene in Stranger Things 5 episode 8

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp asked to add a Byler scene that was missing from finale

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay ice hockey couple

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay hockey couple

Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first

Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first
Stranger Things' Conformity Gate theory and episode 9 truth explained

Is Stranger Things 5 episode 9 real? 'Conformity Gate' sparks major fake ending theory

Here's everything you need to know about December 10's Seán

Who is Seán from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Jesy Nelson's ex boyfriend Chris Hughes sent her support after update on her babies' health

Jesy Nelson's ex Chris Hughes shows support after emotional twin health update

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5 finale?

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5? Duffer brothers address ending

Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers confirm devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her twin girls being diagnosed with SMA Type 1

Jesy Nelson reveals her twins may never walk after heartbreaking incurable muscle disease diagnosis
Why were there no demogorgons in the Abyss in the Stranger Things finale?

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers explain why Demogorgons went missing

Stranger Things Players Manual explained amid end credits confusion

Was Stranger Things just a game? The 'Stranger Things Players Manual' explained

Stranger Things spinoff confirmed by Duffer brothers will reveal answers to left over questions

Stranger Things creators confirm spinoff with hidden Easter egg in season 5

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?

Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

Stranger Things ending: Here's what happens to every character

Here's what happens to every character in the Stranger Things ending

What happened to Vickie at the end of Stranger Things 5?

What happened to Vickie in Stranger Things 5? Fans spot Robin clue revealing truth

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 finale?

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 finale? All the deaths in the final episode

What time does Stranger Things finale come out? Exact release time of The Finale revealed

Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things 5 finale comes out

More Movies & TV News

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island exes rumoured for All Stars 2026

Love Island exes rumoured to reunite on All Stars 2026

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed

Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed

The 'leaked' MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton