What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

10 February 2026, 15:00 | Updated: 10 February 2026, 15:01

Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge
Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars 2026 got very raunchy during the infamous Heart Rate Challenge. But who got who's heart racing the most?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We thought Love Island All Stars' Millie Court and Zac Woodworth's first kiss was steamy, but it had nothing on that Heart Rate Challenge.

In the challenge, new bombshell Harrison Solomon was able to instantly break the ice with the All Stars girls with a few hip thrusts and a couple of snogs. Scott van-der-Sluis got some hearts racing, whispering sweet nothings into both Belle Hassan and Leanne Amaning's ears.

And Jessy Potts truly made a bombshell entrance, entering the villa as the final girl to perform and giving the boys a taste of what's to come.

While the Heart Rate Challenge is a fun watch, it's the results that causes some real drama among the Islanders. So, who raised who's heart rate the most? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Lucinda dressed as a devil during the Heart Rate Challenge
Love Island's Lucinda dressed as a devil during the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Love Island always share the results of the Heart Rate Challenge on their Instagram after they're revealed on the show. The results are set to be revealed on the show later today (Feb 10), so we will be able to update this page with the results then.

What we can reveal from the first look is that Tommy shares the results of the girls' heart rates and it "surprises" the cast.

Then, Belle announces the boys' results and announces that bombshell Jessy raised quite a few heart rates. "Jessy, girl, you made an impression," Lucinda says in reply.

Scott makes suggestive comments to both Belle and Leanne in Heart Rate challenge

During the Heart Rate Challenge, some not-so-subtle statements were made. Belle went full in on Scott, straddling and snogging him, which had him returning the favour.

Then, when he was giving her a lap dance he whispered, "Let's get caught up in that hurricane," referencing her nickname as 'Hurricane Belle'.

However, having his cake and eating it, he also whispered into Leanne's ear, "We're not done until I say we're done".

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Joey and Jessy pictured on the NTA red carpet in 2024 and pictured in the villa.

What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Harrison slammed by ex Lauren for All stars appearance

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts age, what series she was on and more

Hot On Capital

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's promo image and posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Bad Bunny Tití Me Pregunto lyrics English translation and meaning explained

Bad Bunny's cheeky Tití Me Preguntó lyrics translated into English

A brand new F1 podcast, Up To Speed, is coming to Global Player

New Formula 1 podcast 'Up To Speed' is coming to Global Player

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Love Island's Shaq has spoke about Belle's feelings for Scott

Love Island's Shaq reacts to Belle revealing her feelings for Scott

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Brook Compton.

MAFS Australia's Brook's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl?

Here's who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to in his Super Bowl performance

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Scott van-der-Sluis

Love Island's Belle Hassan facing backlash over Scott van-der-Sluis crush

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history

What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon?

Fans work out who the new bombshells in Love Island are

Love Island viewers 'work out' who the two new bombshells are

Bad Bunny's halftime show surprise guests include Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin

Who is performing with Bad Bunny? Lady Gaga and all the Super Bowl halftime guests

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Duo go public at Super Bowl

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

More Movies & TV News

Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island All Stars 2026 Movie Night

Love Island first look sees Movie Night send the villa into chaos

Who dies in Bridgerton? Season 4 part 2 will include a "heart-wrenching" death

Who dies in Bridgerton? Author hints at "heart-wrenching" death in season 4

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton