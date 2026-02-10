What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars 2026 got very raunchy during the infamous Heart Rate Challenge. But who got who's heart racing the most?

We thought Love Island All Stars' Millie Court and Zac Woodworth's first kiss was steamy, but it had nothing on that Heart Rate Challenge.

In the challenge, new bombshell Harrison Solomon was able to instantly break the ice with the All Stars girls with a few hip thrusts and a couple of snogs. Scott van-der-Sluis got some hearts racing, whispering sweet nothings into both Belle Hassan and Leanne Amaning's ears.

And Jessy Potts truly made a bombshell entrance, entering the villa as the final girl to perform and giving the boys a taste of what's to come.

While the Heart Rate Challenge is a fun watch, it's the results that causes some real drama among the Islanders. So, who raised who's heart rate the most? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Lucinda dressed as a devil during the Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: ITV

What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Love Island always share the results of the Heart Rate Challenge on their Instagram after they're revealed on the show. The results are set to be revealed on the show later today (Feb 10), so we will be able to update this page with the results then.

What we can reveal from the first look is that Tommy shares the results of the girls' heart rates and it "surprises" the cast.

Then, Belle announces the boys' results and announces that bombshell Jessy raised quite a few heart rates. "Jessy, girl, you made an impression," Lucinda says in reply.

Scott makes suggestive comments to both Belle and Leanne in Heart Rate challenge

During the Heart Rate Challenge, some not-so-subtle statements were made. Belle went full in on Scott, straddling and snogging him, which had him returning the favour.

Then, when he was giving her a lap dance he whispered, "Let's get caught up in that hurricane," referencing her nickname as 'Hurricane Belle'.

However, having his cake and eating it, he also whispered into Leanne's ear, "We're not done until I say we're done".

wdym they aren’t showing who raised who’s heart rate the most in this episode??? I sat through an hour of THAT for what??? #LoveIslandUK #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/yvt2LY3Z4E — allyyy (@allycakesxo) February 9, 2026

New bombshell. No heart rate results and they just end the episode. #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/Pw1dxQZMwP — Cralli (@CraigHampton321) February 9, 2026

